Connect with us

Crime

Kidnapped baby Nong Gina was not sexually assaulted

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Nong Gina's ordeal thankfully did not involve sexual assault. (via Royal Thai Police)

After the bizarre excuse given for Nong Gina’s kidnapping, that the 2 year old was left at a cave as a sacrifice to the nature spirits, police and missing persons groups suspected more sinister motivations. Police are looking into the possibility that a human trafficking network had targeted Nong Gina, and questioned 3 additional suspects. Now after a physical examination, officials have confirmed that the baby girl was thankfully not the victim of any sexual assault.

The commissioner of Provincial Police Region 5 confirmed the results of a thorough examination found that Nong Gina had no food in her system for 48 hours prior to being found, and insect bites and minor cuts and bruises, but no signs of any abuse or sexual violation.

The Burmese man who confessed to snatching the baby has so far only been charged with illegal entry and not kidnapping or anything more. He said forest and mountain spirits requested a sacrifice and he saw the girl unsupervised and grabbed her.

Police are interviewing more witnesses to piece together a bigger picture. The 3 people held for questioning yesterday were released already after providing DNA samples for testing, according to investigators. It seems the group were the ones who spotted Nong Gina at the hut by the cave, and they have denied having any involvement in the kidnapping or any possible trafficking plot.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime27 seconds ago

Kidnapped baby Nong Gina was not sexually assaulted
Hua Hin1 hour ago

Hua Hin reopening could hurt bigger domestic tourism market
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket: Record 4 Covid-19 deaths in 1 day, hospitals nearly full

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand4 hours ago

Covid-19 UPDATE Saturday: 253 deaths, rate of infections steady
ASEAN12 hours ago

PM Prayut lays out 10-year plan at China-ASEAN Expo
Blackpink13 hours ago

Lisa of Blackpink set video records, 50 million views in 12 hours
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago

Officials expect 400,000+ Covid-19 infections from free ATK plan
Phuket16 hours ago

Phuket meeting urges national government on Covid-19 changes
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Pattaya hotels in trouble, Koh Phi Phi sealed off | September 10
Thailand19 hours ago

“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
Pattaya19 hours ago

Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
Thailand21 hours ago

Ministry of Public Health rules AstraZeneca vaccine cause of blood clot death
Thailand21 hours ago

Your comments with Thaiger special guests | Thaiger Bites | September 10
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals
Environment22 hours ago

Island of rubbish: Koh Samui’s pollution problem remains unsolved
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending