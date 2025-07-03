Trang police arrest more suspects in 200,000 baht murder case

Police in Trang province apprehended two more suspects in the abduction and murder of 33 year old Taweechai Promsangchan.

The investigation reveals links to a drug trafficking gang, with a shocking detail that firearms were handed to minors for the execution. The murder was allegedly commissioned for a fee of 200,000 baht.

The case began when Taweechai’s body was discovered buried in a wooded area behind Wat Hua Khao. Police had previously arrested two 17 year old minors, one of whom confessed to shooting Taweechai in the head and participating in burying the body.

Yesterday, July 2, Police Colonel Ratakorn Phakdiwanit, along with other senior officers, conducted a raid in Bo Hin subdistrict, Sikao district, resulting in the arrest of 34 year old Sathaporn, also known as “Lha,” suspected of orchestrating the murder.

When officers arrived, Sathaporn was at home. He was shown the arrest warrant and admitted to being the person named, leading to his arrest and subsequent questioning at Mueang Trang Police Station. Despite media inquiries, Sathaporn denied knowing the victim.

The investigation also led to the arrest of two minors, referred to as “Nai” and “Bum,” both 17 years old, who were allegedly involved in the shooting. Further inquiries identified a third accomplice, 20 year old Patchaphon, also known as “Waef,” who turned himself in on the evening of July 1.

Trang murder

Police uncovered that the minors were paid 200,000 baht (US$6,180) to kill and dispose of Taweechai’s body. Nai and Bum picked up Taweechai in Huai Yot district, where he was being held by four to five masked men in a white car, later found abandoned in a pond.

A 9mm Beretta pistol was handed to the minors, who then contacted Patchaphon to arrange a meeting at a cave in Na Muen Si subdistrict, Nayong district.

Patchaphon, accompanied by another suspect named Ten, searched for a burial site, eventually choosing the area behind Wat Hua Khao. Armed with a shovel, they arrived at the scene where Nai shot Taweechai three times.

When Taweechai did not die instantly, Patchaphon fired an additional shot. The group of four then buried the body and fled. Ten has since contacted police to surrender.

It was reported that Taweechai was involved with a drug network tasked to work in Trang, where he was met by Sathaporn’s group at Huai Yot Railway Station. The group, wearing masks, escorted him to a school pavilion before switching vehicles to a white Toyota Vios.

When the car malfunctioned, Patchaphon’s group was hired to continue the operation, eventually abandoning the car in a pond in Khao Phun subdistrict.

Five people have been arrested so far, and police plan to apprehend two more suspects. The motive is believed to be a conflict within the drug network. Police are committed to bringing all responsible parties to justice.

Investigations into Sathaporn’s criminal history reveal a long involvement in crime and drug-related activities. He has been previously arrested for shooting at three houses in Wang Wiset district, armed robbery, and other serious offences dating back to 2009.

He was out on bail and wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet at the time of his involvement in Taweechai’s murder, reported KhaoSod.