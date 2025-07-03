Driver crashes into pole on Bang Kruai-Sai Noi Road

Crash sparks power disruption fears as police examine cause

Driver crashes into pole on Bang Kruai-Sai Noi Road
A white Honda Civic veered off the road and collided with an electricity pole on Bang Kruai-Sai Noi Road near the Bang Bua Thong Land Department intersection in Son Loi subdistrict, Bang Bua Thong district, Nonthaburi province.

The accident occurred at 4.30am today, July 3, and police from Bang Bua Thong Police Station, along with Ruam Katanyu Foundation emergency services, were promptly dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found the car overturned and wedged against the pole. The driver, identified as 29 year old Aphirat, was trapped inside.

Emergency services had to use hydraulic equipment to extract him from the wreckage, which took over 30 minutes. Aphirat was then rushed to Bang Bua Thong Hospital for treatment.

CCTV footage captured the car approaching a curve at high speed before losing control and striking the pole. Relatives of Aphirat, who soon arrived at the scene, shared that he was driving home from work when the accident happened, only about 1 kilometre from his house, reported KhaoSod.

Following the incident, the electricity authority was contacted to address the damaged pole, and the car was transported to Bang Bua Thong Police Station for further processing.

In similar news, in the early hours of June 25, a fatal car crash took place near the entrance of Soi Seri Thai 16 in Khlong Kum, Bueng Kum district, Bangkok. The accident, reported at 5.30am, prompted a swift response from Bueng Kum police and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

At the scene, police found a red two-door Toyota with Bangkok license plates, heavily damaged after careening into a two-storey wooden home.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, having been ejected from the car and landing with his head submerged in a nearby drainage ditch. Another man, critically injured, was trapped inside the vehicle and was rescued by emergency personnel before being rushed to the hospital.

