Connect with us

Eastern Thailand

VIDEO: 15 students on truck in eastern Thailand get caught in flood

Published

 on 

Song Thaew flooded, screen grab.

Fifteen students on a songthaew truck in Thailand’s eastern province of Rayong got caught in a flood in the main city district. The students had been on their way to school in the morning when run-off flooded the truck. The water level quickly rose to the middle of the truck’s height.

One student tried to get out of the truck, but the water’s strong current started to drag him away. Luckily, the incident happened right in front of a police station, and an officer managed to grab the boy before the waters swept him away.

Police and rescuers rushed in to tie the truck to a power pole with ropes. They then took turns walking along the rope to rescue the students one by one.

The deputy police inspector said the water came fast because the road is located next to a canal. He added that several houses on the canal’s banks were also inundated. Police also reported that a school van was also half submerged in the flood. The students in the van were all safely evacuated.

Cars across Thailand are getting stuck in floods as the monsoon season rages on. Yesterday at 8.45pm, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt livestreamed flooding in the Bang Khen district via Facebook. Chadchart walked to the flooded area from Wat Phra Sri Mahathat BTS Station to offer help to those caught in the floods. Governor Chadchart, in a fluorescent yellow jacket, got knee-deep in the floods to help push stranded vehicles through the water.

With rains going strong across Thailand, we should probably brace for more incidents like this across the country.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 mins ago

Thailand to apply alcohol tax to non-alcoholic beer
Crime29 mins ago

Teenager stabs school bully after he made fun of his poverty
World31 mins ago

Pakistan flood death toll rises, agencies warn country needs long-term aid
Sponsored8 hours ago

Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Thailand1 hour ago

Cabinet approves 1.6 billion baht to solve Thai flood problems
Bangkok2 hours ago

Police punish (some of) Bangkok’s school rival fighters
World2 hours ago

3 year old dies after being left in kindergarten van all day in Japan
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Home Services2 hours ago

How to improve your dog’s quality of life in Bangkok
Thailand2 hours ago

Horny monk sexually harasses former OnlyFans actor
Eastern Thailand3 hours ago

VIDEO: 15 students on truck in eastern Thailand get caught in flood
Cannabis3 hours ago

Thai man sits on roof for 2 days because his family won’t let him smoke marijuana
Crime3 hours ago

Mother to bury missing daughter found dead in central Thailand
Patong4 hours ago

Surf competition coming up in Patong
Travel4 hours ago

Beautiful national parks in Phuket you need to visit in 2022
Crime5 hours ago

Corpse with phone charger tied around neck dumped in pond in northern Thailand
Thailand5 hours ago

Gran’s drowning attempt thwarted by her strong swimming ability
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending