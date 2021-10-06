Connect with us

Chon Buri

Man neglects cigarette, burns down home, is beaten by neighbours

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A careless cigarette burns down a home and homeowner was beaten by angry neighbors. (via Pattaya News)

Even more expensive than the new cigarette tax, a burning cigarette left unattended caused a man’s home in Si Racha to burn down and his relatives and neighbours to physically attack him after learning he caused the fire. The cigarette was reported to have been left burning which resulted in a fire that quickly spread and destroyed the entire home.

The fire took place on Monday afternoon around 1 pm in Surasak and firefighters from the Chao Phraya Surasak fire station were dispatched immediately. They arrived to a small wooden residential home that was engulfed in flames and rapidly burning. Firefighters jump to work quickly to contain the fire in about 10 minutes, preventing it from spreading to 7 other at-risk houses nearby.

Although the firefighters were able to control and put out the blaze, the home, which was very small – constructed almost entirely out of wood – was completely destroyed. The 38 year old man who owns the home did manage to get out in time, telling reporters that he had stepped outside and neglected a burning cigarette that he left inside the house.

The homeowner escaped the fire while avoiding any injury. That is until his angry neighbours stepped in.

His relatives and the neighbours were very upset with him for being so careless with his cigarette and allowing the home to burn, and they feared but the fire was going to jump to their houses nearby. They kicked off with verbal arguments but the shouting soon escalated to physical attacks. The firefighters still on the scene had to step in in order to separate the neighbours from the man.

During the physical altercation where the homeowner did suffer some minor injuries, some neighbours claimed that the man set the fire on purpose but when police questioned them they admitted they had no proof of any such sinister plot.

When all is said and done, there were no immediate files charged against the man for his careless burning down of the house, nor for the neighbours who physically assaulted him. The police said they will investigate the fire further to see if there’s any validity to the claims of arson.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Rain
2021-10-06 16:00
Damn smokers. If they're not blamed for one thing they're blamed for most everything else.
image
Poolie
2021-10-06 16:04
Doesn't matter. What do cigarettes cost anyway?
image
HolyCowCm
2021-10-06 16:06
5 minutes ago, Rain said: Damn smokers. If they're not blamed for one thing they're blamed for most everything else. Except for smoking hot chicks.
image
gummy
2021-10-06 16:11
4 minutes ago, HolyCowCm said: Except for smoking hot chicks. Now you are talking my style
image
HolyCowCm
2021-10-06 18:40
2 hours ago, gummy said: Now you are talking my style And I guess it really doesn't matter where they are smoking as long as they are hot?
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Video55 mins ago

Thailand News Today| Legalizing e-cigarettes, Petition to end emergency decree, Vax donations| Oct 6
Transport3 hours ago

AirAsia Malaysia requiring all passengers to be vaccinated
Chon Buri3 hours ago

Man neglects cigarette, burns down home, is beaten by neighbours
Sponsored1 hour ago

Travel Around Thailand & Abroad with Tadoo’s New Travel Insurance Packages

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Bangkok4 hours ago

Vigil to mark 45th anniversary of Thammasat University massacre
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 9,866 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand4 hours ago

Covid pills, Thai rain coats, Tourist tax, Tims love child | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 33
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand5 hours ago

A synopsis of Thailand’s educational system
Phuket5 hours ago

Phuket received 139,375 ATKs to test quickly for Covid-19
Bangkok6 hours ago

2 year old nearly loses eye after work camp dog attack
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Its likely too late for herd immunity, but vaccines still vital.
Thailand7 hours ago

New star-shaped flower found at national park in southern Thailand’s Ranong
Prayut welcomes PM nomination, Visa on Arrival for Sandbox | Thailand Top Stories | October 6
Morning Top Stories Thailand7 hours ago

Prayut welcomes PM nomination, Visa on Arrival for Sandbox | Thailand Top Stories | October 6
Crime7 hours ago

Chiang Mai couple arrested for selling outdoor sex show online
Thailand7 hours ago

Prayut mulling nomination for next PM, Media freedom of speech | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.104
World8 hours ago

Extinction Rebellion protesters disrupt Paris Fashion Week show
Thailand3 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending