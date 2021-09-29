Connect with us

Thailand

New tax to raise cigarette prices by around 8 baht per pack

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Stock photo by Basil MK for Unsplash

Packs of cigarettes are going to get a little more expensive. The Thai Cabinet just approved a new excise tax structure for cigarettes. Retail prices for a pack are expected to rise by 6 to 8 baht. The Finance Minister says the new tax structure is expected to go into effect on Friday, but it still needs to be published in the Royal Gazette to be made official.

According to the Bangkok Post, a 20% tax rate has been applied to the retail price of cigarettes under 60 baht and 40% for packs over 60 baht. The Post says the Cabinet raised the 20% tax rate to 25%, while Nation Thailand says the Excise Department did not announce the exact rate, only saying the tax will be higher.

The governor of the Tobacco Authority of Thailand says “The TOAT is concerned about the illegal cigarette trade which it expects to increase substantially because of the tax rate hike.”

Nation Thailand reports that all cigarettes in stock will be subject to the new tax on Friday and the Excise Department will check stocks at tobacco factories and import warehouses to “combat hoarding that seeks to exploits the old tax.”

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
gummy
2021-09-29 16:56
7 minutes ago, Bob20 said: Hold on!!! Weren't we just told tax on tobacco and alcohol would be slashed? 😳 Or will they claim next month that there will be a spectacular 8 baht cut, meaning that nothing really changed?…
image
Jason
2021-09-29 16:57
If you want to stop people smoking....make vaping legal. Oh...that's right. You can't tax vaping in the same way as cigarettes. Yes...yes...it's all about revenue....sorry
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-29 17:03
5 minutes ago, Jason said: You can't tax vaping in the same way as cigarettes. Yes...yes...it's all about revenue....sorry No. The official line is ….. it’s good for Thailand 😄
image
Bob20
2021-09-29 17:24
20 minutes ago, gummy said: It will be cut for the wealthy who they want to attract here where nothing is open, for the poor natives then the government and the puppet master will want to screw them as always…
image
DiggR
2021-09-29 17:52
1 hour ago, Shade_Wilder said: This tax rise is nowhere near sufficient; hike it by 500 Baht on every pack sold. The only way to get people to stop is to price it out of their range. If the government…
Thaiger

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand24 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Alcohol back on some tables, STV extended, Thai Airways | Sept 29
Thailand2 hours ago

Court rules for Health Ministry, calls dual pricing beneficial
Thailand2 hours ago

New tax to raise cigarette prices by around 8 baht per pack
Sponsored1 day ago

St. Andrews International School, joins global event for children’s wellbeing

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand3 hours ago

The High Season, C.O.E, Who-Ah-Hin? | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 28
Insurgency3 hours ago

2 officers killed, 4 injured in roadside bomb explosion in Thailand’s Deep South
Koh Samui3 hours ago

Koh Phangan begins booster shot vaccine drive from today
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 10,414 new cases; provincial totals
Visa7 hours ago

Thailand’s Special Tourist Visa scheme extended until September 2022
Thailand7 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | Same sex marriage, Restaurants serving alcohol | Sep 29
Thailand7 hours ago

Booze is back, Russians to return, COE reform | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 98
Business7 hours ago

Labour Ministry confirms timeframe for registering undocumented migrant workers
Weather8 hours ago

Education Ministry apologises for fake flood photo
Thailand8 hours ago

Constitutional Court delays ruling in landmark marriage equality case
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 10,414 new cases and 122 deaths
Business8 hours ago

Thai Airways to resume flights to countries with high vaccination rates
Thailand2 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending