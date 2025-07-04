Phuket’s billion-baht bet: New cruise port promises tourism boom

To prove that it’s more than just one of Thailand’s most popular holiday hotspots, Phuket is poised to become Southeast Asia’s cruise capital. The island has unveiled its gleaming new cruise terminal at Ao Makham Port, a project officials believe will supercharge tourism and catapult Phuket onto the itineraries of the world’s biggest cruise lines.

The facility, which opened its doors this year and will be fully operational by mid-2025, is more than a facelift.

“This terminal is a gateway,” tourism officials declared, describing it as a game-changer for high-end travellers seeking comfort, speed and style.

Gone are the days of passengers clambering onto tenders in choppy seas. The upgraded port boasts deep-water berths that can accommodate larger ships, finally solving the bottlenecks that once deterred cruise operators from stopping here.

Inside, the experience is just as smooth. Passengers can expect modern immigration counters, efficient customs facilities, luggage handling equipment, and plush air-conditioned lounges with free Wi-Fi and multilingual signage.

“Phuket can now compete with Singapore and Hong Kong as a major cruise hub,” said one tourism official. “This will open up the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal to new itineraries.”

The ripple effects are already spreading across the region. Travel agents are designing cruise-and-stay packages that allow passengers to disembark in Phuket and continue overland to Krabi, Phang Nga or Khao Lak. Local tour operators and hotel groups are racing to expand services to meet the expected surge in demand.

“Cruise tourists are high spenders,” said a Phuket business association spokesperson. “Even a one-night stay can generate significant revenue — from tuk tuk rides to seafood dinners and spa treatments.”

For budget-conscious or eco-friendly travellers, improved road and bus connections to Bangkok are also making it easier to combine overland journeys with cruising.

The upgraded terminal isn’t just a boon for international visitors. Better coordination between ferries and cruise schedules will create seamless connections to nearby islands like Phi Phi and Koh Yao Yai, unlocking new multi-stop itineraries, reported Travel and Tour World.

But with big ambitions come big responsibilities. Tourism leaders stress the need to balance growth with sustainability.

“Managing the environmental impact and ensuring fair income distribution will be critical,” an official said.

If Phuket gets it right, the island won’t just be a beach destination — it will be a showcase for modern, sustainable cruise tourism that benefits communities across Southern Thailand.