Phuket’s billion-baht bet: New cruise port promises tourism boom

Luxury tours and local adventures gear up for record-breaking visitor numbers

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal50 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 4, 2025
123 2 minutes read
Phuket’s billion-baht bet: New cruise port promises tourism boom
Photo courtesy of The Nation

To prove that it’s more than just one of Thailand’s most popular holiday hotspots, Phuket is poised to become Southeast Asia’s cruise capital. The island has unveiled its gleaming new cruise terminal at Ao Makham Port, a project officials believe will supercharge tourism and catapult Phuket onto the itineraries of the world’s biggest cruise lines.

The facility, which opened its doors this year and will be fully operational by mid-2025, is more than a facelift.

“This terminal is a gateway,” tourism officials declared, describing it as a game-changer for high-end travellers seeking comfort, speed and style.

Gone are the days of passengers clambering onto tenders in choppy seas. The upgraded port boasts deep-water berths that can accommodate larger ships, finally solving the bottlenecks that once deterred cruise operators from stopping here.

Inside, the experience is just as smooth. Passengers can expect modern immigration counters, efficient customs facilities, luggage handling equipment, and plush air-conditioned lounges with free Wi-Fi and multilingual signage.

“Phuket can now compete with Singapore and Hong Kong as a major cruise hub,” said one tourism official. “This will open up the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal to new itineraries.”

Phuket’s billion-baht bet: New cruise port promises tourism boom | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Travel and Tour World

The ripple effects are already spreading across the region. Travel agents are designing cruise-and-stay packages that allow passengers to disembark in Phuket and continue overland to Krabi, Phang Nga or Khao Lak. Local tour operators and hotel groups are racing to expand services to meet the expected surge in demand.

Related Articles

“Cruise tourists are high spenders,” said a Phuket business association spokesperson. “Even a one-night stay can generate significant revenue — from tuk tuk rides to seafood dinners and spa treatments.”

For budget-conscious or eco-friendly travellers, improved road and bus connections to Bangkok are also making it easier to combine overland journeys with cruising.

The upgraded terminal isn’t just a boon for international visitors. Better coordination between ferries and cruise schedules will create seamless connections to nearby islands like Phi Phi and Koh Yao Yai, unlocking new multi-stop itineraries, reported Travel and Tour World.

But with big ambitions come big responsibilities. Tourism leaders stress the need to balance growth with sustainability.

“Managing the environmental impact and ensuring fair income distribution will be critical,” an official said.

If Phuket gets it right, the island won’t just be a beach destination — it will be a showcase for modern, sustainable cruise tourism that benefits communities across Southern Thailand.

Latest Thailand News
River on the rampage: Chiang Rai braces for dangerous floods Thailand Weather Updates

River on the rampage: Chiang Rai braces for dangerous floods

13 minutes ago
HIV and let die: Over half a million infected in Thailand outbreak Thailand News

HIV and let die: Over half a million infected in Thailand outbreak

24 minutes ago
Thai man dies after seeking help with mysterious cut wounds in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai man dies after seeking help with mysterious cut wounds in Bangkok

38 minutes ago
Phuket’s billion-baht bet: New cruise port promises tourism boom Phuket News

Phuket’s billion-baht bet: New cruise port promises tourism boom

50 minutes ago
Quake fake! Thailand tsunami terror just a cartoon cliffhanger Thailand News

Quake fake! Thailand tsunami terror just a cartoon cliffhanger

1 hour ago
Tomorrowland hits Thailand: Chon Buri to host mega festival Pattaya News

Tomorrowland hits Thailand: Chon Buri to host mega festival

1 hour ago
Thai woman injured as iron rods fly off pickup on Khon Kaen road Thailand News

Thai woman injured as iron rods fly off pickup on Khon Kaen road

2 hours ago
From pests to baht: Thailand’s monitor lizards set to make a killing Thailand News

From pests to baht: Thailand’s monitor lizards set to make a killing

2 hours ago
Coup freeze or countdown? Thailand’s military walks tightrope Thailand News

Coup freeze or countdown? Thailand’s military walks tightrope

2 hours ago
Pattaya’s purge: Homeless camps cleared in sweeping crackdown Pattaya News

Pattaya’s purge: Homeless camps cleared in sweeping crackdown

2 hours ago
Bar from grace: British man gets 21 years for human trafficking Pattaya News

Bar from grace: British man gets 21 years for human trafficking

2 hours ago
New marine protection zones established around Koh Phayam Thailand News

New marine protection zones established around Koh Phayam

3 hours ago
Foreign tourists slammed for urinating on Pattaya Beach Pattaya News

Foreign tourists slammed for urinating on Pattaya Beach

4 hours ago
Wage war: Hotels reel as 400-baht mandate hits hard Business News

Wage war: Hotels reel as 400-baht mandate hits hard

4 hours ago
Thai massage slammed after tourist breaks out in pus-filled bumps Thailand News

Thai massage slammed after tourist breaks out in pus-filled bumps

4 hours ago
Casino bill meltdown: Government on brink amid public fury Bangkok News

Casino bill meltdown: Government on brink amid public fury

4 hours ago
Busted: Phuket grocery shop doubled as Yaba drug den Phuket News

Busted: Phuket grocery shop doubled as Yaba drug den

5 hours ago
Blanket escape: Buriram prisoner climbs over wall with makeshift rope Thailand News

Blanket escape: Buriram prisoner climbs over wall with makeshift rope

5 hours ago
Thai exports in firing line as Trump dumps trade talks for tariffs Business News

Thai exports in firing line as Trump dumps trade talks for tariffs

5 hours ago
Siam Piwat and Huawei join forces to woo Chinese tourists Business News

Siam Piwat and Huawei join forces to woo Chinese tourists

5 hours ago
Bangkok tailor arrested for stealing from unlocked cars Bangkok News

Bangkok tailor arrested for stealing from unlocked cars

5 hours ago
Grammar gaffe puts Thai deputy education minister in hot seat Thailand News

Grammar gaffe puts Thai deputy education minister in hot seat

6 hours ago
Sri Lankan man caught smuggling snakes in underwear at Bangkok airport Bangkok News

Sri Lankan man caught smuggling snakes in underwear at Bangkok airport

6 hours ago
Red Bull tycoon tops Thailand rich list with US.5 billion fortune Business News

Red Bull tycoon tops Thailand rich list with US$44.5 billion fortune

6 hours ago
Pattaya bar workers fed as tourist drought bites hard Pattaya News

Pattaya bar workers fed as tourist drought bites hard

6 hours ago
Phuket NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal50 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 4, 2025
123 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x