MK Group goes MongKol: Thai hotpot chain’s CNY rebrand

MK Group goes MongKol: Thai hotpot chain's CNY rebrand
Photo courtesy of MK Restaurants Facebook via The Straits Times

In a sizzling marketing twist, Thailand’s leading Suki restaurant chain, MK Group, embraces the cultural phenomenon of “muketing” by rebranding four Bangkok branches to “MongKol” restaurants just in time for Chinese New Year.

Muketing, a fusion of marketing and the Thai term mutelu (beliefs and superstitions), integrates lucky symbols, colours, and auspicious timings into business strategies. MK Group’s new MongKol branding, translating to auspicious, taps into these cultural beliefs to enhance its appeal and strengthen consumer loyalty.

The four revamped branches, Samyan Mitrtown, Central Westgate, Central Rama 9, and Central Rama 3, are at the heart of the company’s festive campaign. To celebrate Chinese New Year, MK Group has introduced five auspicious offering sets, priced between 750 baht and 2,599 baht.

Highlights include MK’s signature roast duck, Hong Kong-style red pork, dim sum, and a special Lucky Prosperity Suki with Auspicious Dragon set priced at 1,099 baht. These sets proved a hit last year, selling over 40,000 units, a 25% sales surge, and are expected to perform equally well this year.

The rebranding comes as part of a broader transformation at MK Group. In 2023, the company introduced a sleek new logo featuring the letter “M” to align with its vision of Nourishing Happiness in Every Family. This was followed by a public listing on the Stock Exchange of Thailand to fuel expansion beyond its famed Suki (Thai hotpot) restaurants.

MK Group goes MongKol: Thai hotpot chain’s CNY rebrand | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of MK Restaurants Facebook via The Straits Times

A major leadership shift also occurred in late 2024, with founder Rit Thirakomen passing the torch to heirs Tantawan and Thee Thirakomen as joint managing directors. Rit continues to mentor the business, reported The Straits Times.

With its innovative approach and strategic leadership changes, MK Group is poised for continued growth, cementing its place as a key player in Thailand’s competitive dining scene.

In related news, Central Food Retail Co., (CFR), the powerhouse behind Tops grocery stores, is banking on a flurry of government stimulus and a tourism boom to set tills ringing as Chinese New Year approaches.

