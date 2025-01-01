Tourist halted from releasing sky lantern in Chiang Mai (video)

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A Japanese tourist caused a commotion after being stopped from releasing a sky lantern in Chiang Mai. The incident, which occurred yesterday, December 31, at 9.40am, saw the tourist grabbing the collar of a police officer after being prevented from releasing the lantern during new year celebrations.

Despite the altercation, the officer, a member of Chiang Mai’s patrol unit, remained calm and explained the regulations, eventually gaining the tourist’s understanding and apology.

The patrol officer was tasked with maintaining order in a crowded area when he intervened to stop the Japanese tourist from releasing the sky lantern. The tourist, however, was insistent and refused to comply, prompting the officer to knock the lantern from the tourist’s hand, causing it to fall.

The actions of the officer were praised by the Chief of Chiang Mai City Police, Prachaya Thisala, who commended his patience and ability to handle the situation without resorting to aggression.

The officer’s calmness and reasoned explanation were crucial in de-escalating the situation, resulting in the tourist ultimately understanding the rules and offering an apology.

The incident attracted attention online after a video was shared on TikTok, garnering a significant number of views. In the footage, the officer is seen attempting to prevent the tourist from lighting the lantern within the jurisdiction of the Chiang Mai City Police.

The tourist’s initial defiance led to the officer’s decisive action to ensure safety, which was met with the tourist’s displeasure resulting in a physical confrontation, reported KhaoSod.

Despite the tourist’s emotional outburst and aggressive behaviour, the officer chose not to retaliate, instead focusing on explaining the safety regulations that prohibit the release of sky lanterns in the area due to potential hazards.

@yannis__d Crazy guy 🤣🤣#thailand #2025 #fyp ♬ son original – Yannis

In related news, two foreign men engaged in a fight using Muay Thai and wrestling skills on Bangla Road in Phuket on December 25, drawing hilarious comments. Some Thai netizens remarked that it was just another typical day on Bangla Road.

Tourist halted from releasing sky lantern in Chiang Mai (video)

