Young man's mysterious death after new year promise in Samut Songkhram

Published: 13:44, 01 January 2025| Updated: 13:44, 01 January 2025
363 2 minutes read
Young man’s mysterious death after new year promise in Samut Songkhram
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident unfolded when a young man was discovered dead after promising his mother he would return home to celebrate the new year. His body was found at a friend’s house in Samut Songkhram, with police now investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death.

This morning, January 1, local police received a report of a deceased individual at a residence in Wat Pradu subdistrict, Amphawa district, Samut Songkhram. The police, including police officers and forensic experts, promptly arrived at the scene to examine the situation.

The deceased, identified as 29 year old Suwat, was found with a severe chest wound outside the house. Nearby, his Honda Scoopy motorcycle, registered in Ratchaburi, was parked.

Witnesses reported that Suwat had driven the motorcycle to the location seeking help before succumbing to his injuries.

Thipawan, a 19 year old woman, the first person to encounter Suwat, recounted the events leading up to his death. She stated that Suwat arrived at the house at approximately 6am today.

Mysterious death

After parking his motorcycle, he entered the house and appeared to be in distress. He lay down on his side, prompting Thipawan and five others to check on him just before he passed away.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Suwat had been socialising with Thipawan and friends from around 8pm on New Year’s Eve until approximately 3am. He then left and returned around 6am, shortly before his death.

Suwat’s mother, upon learning of her son’s demise, rushed to the scene, overcome with grief. She shared that Suwat worked as a pork seller and had last mentioned delivering pork and planning to return home for a new year’s celebration.

She expressed bewilderment over who might have harmed her son, as she was unaware of any personal conflicts he might have had.

“I was shocked when the police called to inform me of his death. I don’t know who could have done this to him.”

Thipawan mentioned that last night, their gathering had continued until 10pm before Suwat left the house at 3am, only to return in the morning, leading to the unfortunate event.

Police Major General Somphop Kuhawichanan stated that the investigation is ongoing, with uncertainty surrounding the weapon used in the attack. The chest wound was described as a puncture, indicating possible blunt force trauma.

The house where the incident occurred is situated in a cattle-raising community, but initial findings suggest Suwat had no ongoing disputes or conflicts.

No bullet casings were discovered at the scene, and police are coordinating with Ratchaburi Province, given its proximity, to explore all possible leads. Investigators are considering various motives, including personal issues, conflicts with adversaries, or disagreements at the new year’s gathering, reported KhaoSod.

The police have sent Suwat’s body to the Police General Hospital for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Additionally, more than 10 individuals present during the incident or connected to Suwat will be invited for questioning at the Amphawa Police Station to uncover the truth behind this tragic loss.

Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

