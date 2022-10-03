Connect with us

Thailand

Foreigners anger Chiang Mai locals for kissing in temple

A foreign couple enraged Chiang Mai locals after a picture emerged of them kissing beside the famous Wat Si Suphan temple.

Wat Si Suphan in the northern province of Chiang Mai became even more popular this week after its 500 year old stupa, or chedi, collapsed. The Thai media reported locals and foreigners swarmed to the historic building this week to see its ruins and also visit the temple’s signature tourist site, the main silver hall.

It is the silver hall that was used as a background for a couple taking a selfie picture kissing that enraged locals in Chiang Mai when it was posted on social media.

The act is seen as disrespectful to the Buddhist faith.

Some residents sent a picture of the couple to the Thai media as a warning to foreigners. Residents want the media to highlight that being intimate is inappropriate in front of a building devoted to worship.

Notices are on view of what you can and can’t do and most foreigners follow the rules, unfortunately, one couple did not.

The abbot of the Si Suphan Temple, Phra Khru Pithak Sutthalolee, revealed the temple would put up more signs in Thai and English with pictures to avoid anything similar in the future.

Wat Si Suphan is one of the oldest temples in Chiang Mai. The temple is located in the Wua Lai community which has a strong metalwork industry. The metalwork craft has been passed down through the generations and their skills are on display in the main hall of the temple.

The whole hall is made of silver and aluminium. Inside, the temple features the Buddha statute, silver Ganesha, and many other sacred statues made from silver.

Tradition states that women are not allowed in the silver hall because Lanna’s belief states that a woman could cause deterioration to the sacred talisman buried under the hall.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Chiang Mai News

Recent comments:
Wackamole
2022-10-03 13:51
don't open the place to tourists then
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-10-03 14:24
Ridiculous rule. Then again, I never understood the need of kissing I public.
Cabra
2022-10-03 14:28
It's a place of worship. No different than any cathedral open to the public in Europe. Don't curse, don't spit, control yourself. Have respect. 

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

