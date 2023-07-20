Illegal logging crackdown: Two men arrested and valuable timber seized in Chiang Mai park

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In a continuous crackdown on illegal logging, officials from Sri Lanna National Park in Chiang Mai arrested two men and seized valuable processed timber. It is part of broader efforts to deal with crimes against forest resources and wildlife. Additionally, a hunt is underway for four other men allegedly involved in the illegal activities.

The order for this intensified action was given by Acting Director Athaphon Charoenchansa, in charge of the Department for Marine and Coastal Resources. He delegated the task to Anan Kunnil, Head of the Sri Lanna National Park, and his inspection officials to carry out continuous patrol routines in the park.

During a routine patrol, the officials discovered a group of men cutting down trees with chainsaws near Doi Tham Muang in the area of Ban Pang Daeng, Moo 9, Chiang Dao sub-district, Chiang Dao district, Chiang Mai province. Two men were apprehended while four others managed to evade the officers due to their familiarity with the terrain. However, the arrested people could identify the fleeing suspects, reported KhaoSod.

The officials in association with soldiers from the 13th Ranger Forces Regiment, Kamphaengset Army Camp (Pang Makhong Checkpoint) inspected the scene. They seized the processed Padauk (a valuable hardwood species) logs amounting to 0.83 cubic metres, costing 58,100 baht (US$1,710) to the state. They also confiscated four chainsaws, a knife, an axe, a motorcycle, and a wallet.

Follow us on :













Such offences are against forestry law and hence the arrested individuals, along with the confiscated items and illegally felled logs, were handed over to the inquiry officers at the Chiang Dao Provincial Police Station in Chiang Mai, for further legal proceedings and to expand investigations to apprehend the remaining suspects.

In May, authorities in Phayao, northern Thailand, yesterday arrested a group involved in illegal logging and seized various items, including processed timber and amphetamines. The suspects were apprehended in the Wiang Lor Wildlife Sanctuary in the province’s Choon district. To read more click HERE