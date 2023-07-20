Chalong Underpass closed Saturday for pump system review amid heavy rainfall in Phuket (video)

Picture courtesy of Tipi T. Bjørstorp.

A scheduled review of the pump system in the Chalong Underpass in Phuket has led to a day-long closure of the passage this Saturday. The routine check-up is a necessity to ensure the pump system’s continued functionality, particularly amidst the heavy rainfalls during Phuket’s soggy season. The Phuket Highways Office (PHO) has confirmed the closure.

The inspection draws its significance from its regularity and the intent to ensure the seamless operation of the underpass’ integral pump system. As Phuket goes through periods of heavy showers typical of its rainy season, the functioning of the underpass systems becomes crucial.

This Saturday, the underpass will remain closed for vehicular traffic, starting from 9am, right up until 5pm. This restriction is a necessary measure to allow the workers to conduct the system check without hindrance, as explained in an announcement by the Phuket Highways Office.

The PHO expressed regret for the inconvenience that travellers may experience due to the tunnel’s closure for the inspection.

To participate in discussions or share thoughts on this issue, individuals are encouraged to log in and comment. For those who do not yet have an account, registration can be done effortlessly by providing a username, password and email address. Concurrently, opinions can be shared in the comment section as well, reported Phuket News.

The Thai Meteorological Department issued a warning for severe thunderstorms and floods impacting 36 provinces across Thailand due to the monsoons. Citizens are urged to remain alert to the risks of flash floods. The department forecasts such weather patterns to continue for the next 24 hours.

The north and the northeastern regions are experiencing a trough of the monsoon passing over them, moving towards the low-pressure trough along central Vietnam. Accompanied by the relatively vigorous southwestern monsoon prevailing across the Andaman Sea and Thailand, heavy downpours, thunderstorms and floods are predicted across the country.

Follow us on :













On the south (west coast), thunderstorms are predicted in 80% of the area with heavy rainfall reaching Ranong, Phang-nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. To read more about the weather forecast click HERE.