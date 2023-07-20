San Mahaphon chairman found after mysterious 4-day disappearance in forest

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The chairman of San Mahaphon Municipality Council, located in Chiang Mai province, has been located after mysteriously disappearing for four days. He was found today in a forest nearly 5 kilometres from where he disappeared. He went missing from home without a trace from July 17 onward. According to family members, he had crossed the Mae Faek dam and a bridge before his disappearance, as captured by CCTV cameras.

Family members also reported that they had been unable to contact the missing man, 57 year old Pairoj Mekkayai, as his phone had been switched off.

However, yesterday morning, a message sent via Pairoj’s mobile phone to his son read…

“I can hear the voices of my son and grandchild, I miss them.”

After this, the phone was again switched off. The family believed Pairoj was still alive, launching a new search based on the last known location of his mobile signal in a dense forest near Ban Nong Lom village, where Pairoj’s home was situated.

The rescue was finally made today, as a local discovered a man stranded in the forest near Ban Huai Som, Mae Hor Phra, Mae Taeng district, Chiang Mai, which was approximately 5 kilometres away from the last location captured by the CCTV at Mae Faek Dam. Confirmed to be Pairoj, the chairman was found resting in a villager’s hut, appearing to be out of sorts, reported KhaoSod.

According to Pairoj, he had been lost and unable to find his way home, without having eaten for several days. Initially, the rescue team coordinated with the family and then proceeded to transport Pairoj to Mae Taeng Hospital for a thorough medical examination.

Many are relieved, as concerns had arisen that Pairoj may have harboured self-harming thoughts. Pairoj is known for his private nature, often keeping problems to himself and seldom sharing. Reports are claiming that Pairoj could have been grappling with personal issues and has exhibited signs of depression, causing worries that stress may have triggered this mishap.

Curiously, a similar incident occurred last year when Pairoj disappeared for a day and a night before contacting his family saying he fell from a tree in the forest. This time, four days passed before he was found. The family fears Pairoj may have harbour further personal issues, refusing to seek help, prompting his disappearance.