Connect with us

Chiang Mai

Heavy rains collapse part of Chiang Mai’s ancient city wall

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Chiang Mai's ancient city wall collapsed in the rain. (via Thai PBS)

With continued heavy rainfall, part of the ancient city wall of Chiang Mai collapsed. A section of the wall near the Chang Phuak Gate partially crumbled in last night’s storm. The ancient wall stood in Chiang Mai for about 750 years before collapsing in the rain.

The Chiang Mai municipality was joined by authorities from the Fine Arts Department who hurried to examine the damage to the wall. They will assess the repair work needed and make plans to renovate the ancient brickwork to repair the wall.

The ancient wall is believed to have been constructed during the Lanna kingdom, at some point during the reign of King Mengrai. He ruled over ancient Thailand between the years of AD 1261 and AD 1292. After standing as a border to Chiang Mai’s old city for centuries, the torrential downpours of the recent storms proved to be too much for the weather tomorrow.

Massive amounts of water have been dumped from the skies in Chiang Mai in the surrounding region with low-lying areas flooding. The Water Resource Department’s regional office announce substantial rainfall measurements in the past 24 hours.

Chiang Mai recorded 84 millimetres of fresh rainwater dumped down on the province over the last 24 hours. The Samoeng district was one of the hardest-hit areas in Chiang Mai province with 106.9 millimetres since yesterday. The Meteorological Department said that in nearby Tak province, some districts are nearly as much rain also. The Sam Ngao district there recorded 102.9 millimetres of water in the pounding storms.

No timeline has been announced for repairs yet, nor have estimates on the cost of the damage done to the ancient wall.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Chiang Mai13 mins ago

Heavy rains collapse part of Chiang Mai’s ancient city wall
Events41 mins ago

6-hour whiskey drinking contest draws criticism
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya official urges mayor to expand legal nightlife zone
Sponsored2 days ago

From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
Thailand2 hours ago

Things you can do in Thailand during the rainy season
Indonesia2 hours ago

Earthquake in Indonesia felt throughout southern Thailand
Patong3 hours ago

Foreign women rescued from rip current in Patong
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand19 hours ago

Woman smashes up her 1.5 million baht car over feud with Ford Thailand
Bangkok20 hours ago

1.8 billion baht in donations at the Erawan shrine in 2022
Phuket21 hours ago

Phuket welcomes 4 million tourists in 8 months
Tourism22 hours ago

Carnival Magic theme park opens in Phuket to fanfare
Video22 hours ago

Ask the Thais | Stereotypes, Racial Profiling, and Discrimination
Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago

Thailand watching BQ.1.1 variant as Covid rules ease
Thailand23 hours ago

Military conscription in Russia could benefit Thailand’s economy
Economy23 hours ago

Economists foresee 38 baht to 1 US dollar this year
Thailand1 day ago

Nine people hospitalised by chemical leak in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending