Small children in Pattaya learn to get help when locked in hot cars

Children learn to honk horn repeatedly

After a tragic incident last month where a child died in a school van in Chon Buri, Pattaya police are taking measures to prevent similar incidents. 

Two police lieutenants visited a Pattaya school on September 21 to train preschoolers two to four years old on what to do if they get locked in a hot car. The school was Pattaya School No. 5. 

The lieutenants taught the children to remain calm, and honk the car’s horn repeatedly so that people would find them. Lieutenant Kirkrit Saiwanna said young children may not be able to unlock or open a door. Police are now planning to do this training at other Pattaya schools. 

This news comes after the tragic case of seven year old ‘Nong Ji Hoon,’ who died in a school van in Chon Buri last month. A preliminary autopsy revealed that Nong Ji Hoon’s cause of death was hyperthermia (overheating). No traces of physical abuse were found.

Investigators pressed charges against both the van driver and teacher on school bus duty for “negligence causing the death of another person.” The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a fine of no more than 200,000 baht. Both the van driver and teacher confessed to the charges.

The Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, Police General Domrongsak Kittipraphat, said that between 2014-2020, there were 129 incidents of children left alone in school buses in Thailand. Six of those 129 children died.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail

 

Trending