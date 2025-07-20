Chiang Mai tragedy: man kills wife, then himself in dispute

Third wife killed while others watch helplessly

Chiang Mai tragedy: man kills wife, then himself in dispute
A tragic incident occurred on July 19 in Mueang Chaem district, Chiang Mai province, when a 43 year old man, Phak, fatally shot his 36 year old third wife before taking his own life. The incident left his two other wives in shock as they attempted to save the couple, but was too late.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Samruang Monthanom, from the Mueang Chaem Police Station, reported receiving a call about a shooting at a nursery in Kong Khaek subdistrict at 10.15pm. Upon arrival, accompanied by Police Colonel Sathit Chaiyantiyawan and a rescue team, they found the bodies of Phak and Thiplada. A 9mm firearm was discovered at the scene.

Police Colonel Sathit explained that the motive behind the murder-suicide was a disagreement between Phak and Thiplada. Thiplada wanted to return to her hometown in Chom Thong district and refused to come back, leading to a fatal argument.

Phak shot Thiplada and then turned the gun on himself. The two other wives, present at the time, attempted to transport the couple to the hospital, but both had already succumbed to their injuries.

Initial investigations revealed that Phak maintained a good relationship with all three wives. A photograph exists depicting him with his first and second wives, the latter holding his hand, while the deceased wife was not included in the frame.

The family dynamics were complex, with the first and second wives having five children each, with Phak, totalling 10 children. Thiplada, a widow before marrying Phak, had two children from a previous relationship.

Pol. Col. Sathit stated that the bodies have been sent to the forensic department at Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital for autopsy. It is anticipated that funeral services will take place tomorrow, July 21, reported KhaoSod.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

