Chiang Mai tourists embrace 10 degrees cold snap

Chiang Mai is experiencing a significant drop in temperature, with the renowned Doi Inthanon registering a chilly 10 degrees Celsius (°C). Tourists are flocking to the area to enjoy the cold weather, despite warnings from the Northern Meteorological Centre about possible thunderstorms and weather changes that could impact health.

The weather in Chiang Mai remains cold and overcast with intermittent rains, marking the transition from the rainy season to early winter. Visitors are advised to prepare warm clothing as they head to Doi Inthanon, where the lowest temperature has been recorded at 10°C.

Although the weather is cloudy, tourists continue to travel to experience the refreshing cold. Chiang Mai also announced its preparations for the upcoming Yi Peng Festival, scheduled from November 14 to 17, which is expected to attract even more visitors.

Doi Inthanon National Park chief, Kriengkrai Chaipiset reported rainy and windy weather conditions on the summit and Kiew Mae Pan. Despite this, the air quality remains excellent, with PM2.5 levels recorded at zero.

The lowest temperatures are 10°C at the summit and 12°C at Kiew Mae Pan, while the park’s headquarters recorded 16°C. Tourists continue to flock to the park, taking the opportunity to explore nature and view winter flowers in the crisp, cool air. The park offers accommodations and tents for visitors throughout the day.

On November 5, the park saw 1,026 Thai and 1,214 international visitors, with 650 vehicles entering, totalling 2,240 people. Visitors are reminded to drive cautiously on the mountain roads, using low gear. Other popular tourist spots such as Mon Jam in Mae Rim, Doi Suthep, Doi Kham in the city, Doi Ang Khang, Doi Pha Hom Pok in Fang, Huai Nam Dang in Mae Taeng, and Doi Luang Chiang Dao in Chiang Dao continue to attract tourists.

Economic and community areas within Chiang Mai City, including Thapae Gate, the moat area, Rincome intersection, Nimmanhaemin Road, Chiang Mai Gate Market, Chang Phueak Market, Ton Payom Market, Ton Lamyai Market, and Waroros Market, alongside the Night Bazaar in Chang Klan, are bustling with tourists shopping for souvenirs.

Chiang Mai Governor Nirat Phongsitthithavorn has announced preparations for the Yi Peng Festival, set to take place from November 14 to 17. The festival is anticipated to draw a significant number of visitors to the region.

“Rain had started last night and continued into the morning, but it has now subsided, although clouds remain.”

Preecha Chintanawat, a weather forecaster for the northern region, stated that general weather conditions in Chiang Mai are influenced by a high-pressure system or moderately to fairly strong cold air mass from China, expected to extend over upper Thailand and the South China Sea.

Additionally, a westerly wind wave from Myanmar is expected to move over the western part of the North. This weather pattern will result in cool morning weather with isolated thunderstorms in the North. Residents are advised to take care of their health during this period of changing weather, reported KhaoSod.

In Chiang Mai, the morning chill is complemented by thunderstorms affecting 30% of the area, with temperatures ranging from a low of 21°C to a high of 31°C. The northeast wind blows at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

