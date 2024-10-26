Tourists rush to Doi Inthanon as temperatures drop to 10 degrees

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

Tourists flocked to Doi Inthanon National Park today, October 26, as temperatures dropped to 10 degrees Celsius (°C), marking the beginning of the winter season. They gathered to enjoy the crisp morning air and stunning sunrise views, creating a lively atmosphere.

At Doi Inthanon, located in Chom Thong, Chiang Mai, the National Park’s head, Kraingkrai Chaiyapisek, reported a drop in temperatures, reaching as low as 9°C on two occasions. The park’s famous sunrise viewpoint, Kew Mae Pan, saw clear skies and a beautiful golden sunrise that contrasted vividly against the horizon, attracting many visitors.

Tourists arrived in significant numbers, eager to capture selfies and enjoy the cold weather. The lowest temperature at the peak of Doi Inthanon was recorded at 10°C, while Kew Mae Pan was slightly warmer at 12°C.

At the Doi Inthanon National Park headquarters, temperatures were around 15°C, still chilly but bearable with the proper winter gear. The breathtaking sea of mist added to the scenic beauty, stretching as far as the eye could see.

The lowest temperatures recorded this season at Doi Inthanon were on October 12 and October 25, both at 9°C. Tourist statistics from yesterday showed 1,671 Thai visitors and 796 foreign tourists, totalling 2,467 people, with 625 vehicles. Since mid-October, when the cold weather began, the number of tourists has steadily increased, averaging between 1,000 and 1,200 daily. On weekends, the numbers often exceed 1,500.

Other popular winter destinations in Chiang Mai, such as Doi Ang Khang, Doi Pha Hom Pok in Fang, Huai Nam Dang in Mae Taeng, Doi Luang Chiang Dao in Chiang Dao, Doi Suthep, Doi Kham in Mueang Chiang Mai, and Mon Jam in Mae Rim, also saw a surge in visitors.

The city of Chiang Mai itself buzzed with tourists shopping in areas like Nimmanhaemin Road, Tha Phae Gate, and Ton Payom Market, where temperatures hovered around a comfortable 24 degrees Celsius.

To further boost tourism, Chiang Mai province is hosting the fifth Chiang Mai Music Journey, featuring top Thai artists over three days. This event aims to enhance the city’s appeal and attract even more visitors during the winter season, reported KhaoSod.