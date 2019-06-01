Bus plunges off mountain road in Phrae, Thailand, 17 injured | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Bus plunges off mountain road in Phrae, Thailand, 17 injured
17 passengers have been injured after a bus crashed off a mountain road in Thailand’s north last night.
The bus was travelling between Chiang Mai to Phrae in Thailand. The accident happened in Tambon Bor Leng Long, Phrae. The accident happened at 8.30pm on the Den Chai-Lampang road.
Rescuers struggled to rescue the injured passengers from the bus that had fallen about 20 metres down the steep mountainside. Passengers who were slightly injured were sent to the district hospital. Four who were seriously injured were sent to the provincial hospital and another to the Phrae Christian Hospital.
The 42 year old bus driver, Suriyon Saenchan, told police that it was raining and a pickup truck suddenly changed lane to block his bus. He said he had to swerve to avoid crashing into the truck and lost control of the bus.
SOURCE: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Mai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Chiang Mai
British man beaten up by Thai thugs in Pai for ‘interfering’ in an argument
PHOTOS: Daily News
37 year old Luke Benjamin Thornton has ended up in hospital in Chiang Mai after trying to break up a fight in Pai, north of Chiang Mai, on May 20.
Daily News reports that Luke was trying to stop a fight between locals and tourists and was beaten unconscious with a wooden club and kicks. They reported that a group of tourists were in the road when some drunk Thai men arrived on motorcycles and an argument started outside a local school. One group had been trying to get by and there had been a minor collision.
Three Thai men have now been caught, aged between 23 and 25. They claim the British man shouldn’t have interfered in a fight between grown Thai men “so he needed to be taught a lesson”.
Luke’s Thai wife told reporters that he had raised his hands in a wai to appeal for his life but says he was kicked and beaten unconscious and left for dead as the gang fled the scene. He was taken to Chiang Mai Ram Hospital with a fractured skull, fractured eye socket and other facial injuries. He was still in hospital and suffering from double vision when he was visited by Mae Hong Son police and a Pai police officer.
The three Thai men have admitted their involvement and will face charges of assault causing grievous bodily harm.
The man’s Thai wide claims that relatives of the attackers had allegedly been in touch to threaten the victim not to prosecute or their lives would be in danger.
SOURCE: Daily News | ThaiVisa
Bangkok
Weather warnings issued for Thailand’s north, central, east and upper south
Residents from the upper south to the north of the country are being warned to brace themselves for heavy monsoonal rains over the next couple of days.
The Thai Meteorological Department announced in an alert this morning that there is a monsoon trough across the North and the upper Northeast for Thursday and Friday.
“The confluence of the southeasterly wind and the moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will cause heavy rains in many parts of the country.”
Many provinces in the North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the upper South regions will face heavy rains.
Affected areas are:
Thursday
North: Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun.
Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon,
Nakhon Phanom and Nakhon Ratchasima.
Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani and Nakhon Sawan.
East:Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong and Phangnga.
Friday
North:Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak and Kamphaeng.
Central:Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi and Uthai Thani.
East: Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
South: Chumphon, Ranong and Phangnga.
Meanwhile, here are the forecasts from weather.com for four of the main regions in the country…
PHUKET
BANGKOK
CHIANG MAI
KHON KAEN
Chiang Mai
Burmese man arrested for doing stunts on his Honda around Chiang Mai roads – VIDEO
PHOTOS: Daily News | VIDEO: Jeep Jenjira Pansena
A video posted by Jeep Jenjira Pansena has prompted the Chiang Mai police to arrest a Burmese man caught doing stunts on the city’s roads.
21 year old “Mai”, who lives in San Sai and works as a masseur, was standing up on his Honda Click, amongst other ‘moves’ while hurtling around the Chiang Mai streets.
Police tracked him down and arrested him yesterday. They got him to do a ‘re-enactment’ at the police station, or perhaps he was auditioning for a part in the Chiang Mai live performance of ‘Titanic’.
He received five charges for his efforts – Negligent and dangerous driving, driving without due care and attention for other road users, not having the proper equipment on his motorcycle, unregistered bike and not wearing a helmet.
SOURCE: Thai Visa | Daily News
#คิงเป็นง่าวหยัง#ฮาเก๋าคนเหลียว
Posted by Jeep Jenjira Pansena on Monday, May 27, 2019
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
British man beaten up by Thai thugs in Pai for ‘interfering’ in an argument
Thailand’s export growth expectations revised down to just 3% in 2019
Vote for new Thai PM on Wednesday – Democrats and Palang Pracharat still at loggerheads
Top 7 Thai expat myths
Bus plunges off mountain road in Phrae, Thailand, 17 injured
Thailand Events – June 2019
Japan’s Nissin Electric moves production to Myanmar from Thailand
Thailand’s Phu Kradueng National Park to close until September 30
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Bali’s Mount Agung erupts again
Six vehicles damaged, one person injured, as truck swipes parked cars in Phuket
King Power wins duty free and shopping management contract for Suvarnabhumi
Thai Government announces crackdown on price-gouging private hospitals
Harsher penalties for encroachers and illegal loggers in Thai forestry areas
Phuket light rail project blows out another two billion baht
ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป]
ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป]
รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม สุดมันส์ศึก “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
นาทีประวัติศาสตร์ “มาร์ค ปชป” จับมือ “ชัชชาติ-เพื่อไทย” ชวนไปตั้งรัฐบาล [คลิป]
คลิป “ปลื้มจิตร์”สุดเก๋า ใช้เท้างัดบอลก่อนบล็อกได้แต้ม “วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-เกาหลี”
ตัวอย่าง Annabelle Comes Home – แอนนาเบลล์ ตุ๊กตาผีกลับบ้าน [ซับไทย]
ดูสถิติก่อนเกม ไทย -เบลเยี่ยม วันนี้ : วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019
เชียร์สด 30 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด นัดที่ 6
[คลิป] ชัชชุอร ตบเกาหลีใต้ โดดเด่นจน FIVB ต้องซูฮก “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS คะแนนวิจารณ์ล็อตแรกได้มะเขือเน่า
[Live] พลังประชารัฐแถลงข่าวด่วน กรณีข่าวจัดตั้งรัฐบาล ลือ “บิ๊กตู่” ขอดูครม.เอง : เลือกตั้ง2562
[Live] พลังประชารัฐแถลงข่าวด่วน กรณีข่าวจัดตั้งรัฐบาล ลือ “บิ๊กตู่” ขอดูครม.เอง : เลือกตั้ง2562
28 พ.ค. 6 โมงเย็น วอลเลย์ฯ ไทยพบจีน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
จ่อฟันวินัย ชายคล้ายปลัดแต่ไม่ใช่ปลัด ชี้หน้าด่ากู้ภัยขณะช่วยคนเจ็บ [คลิป]
Trending
-
Bangkok13 hours ago
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
-
Thailand4 hours ago
Top 7 Thai expat myths
-
Hot News3 days ago
Roll the drums Phuket. Prepare the balloons. Chalong Underpass opens Friday.
-
Bangkok2 days ago
30 new cameras ready to catch traffic running red lights in Bangkok
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok’s pick-up-smashing angry aunties have their day in court
-
Hot News20 hours ago
Bali’s Mount Agung erupts again
-
Phuket4 days ago
Chinese tourist injured as suspects snatch bag in Rawai, Phuket – VIDEO