Central Thailand
Whale watching season begins in Phetcha Buri
In Phetcha Buri province in Central Thailand, whale watching season is just getting underway. Bryde’s whales in the region and are usually most visible between October and December. The province, famous for its tourist hub of Cha-Am and National Park rainforest, expects to see these majestic sea creatures between now and the end of the year.
At one point about a decade ago, Thailand was estimated to be down to just 20 of these whales, but officials believe that they repopulated to about 70 in the Gulf of Thailand, according to the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources. With fewer humans around and less activity in the water, the Covid-19 pandemic may have helped allow the whales to thrive.
Bryde’s whales are the largest mammal in Thailand, averaging 12 to 15 metres long and weighing anywhere from 12 to 25 metric tonnes. Phetcha Buri has a lot of anchovies in the waters off the coast, a favourite treat for the marine giants. They will venture closer to the shore in the coming months to feast, making for great whale watching.
While the whales can be found in the waters of Thailand year-round, the rainy season generally brings the best opportunity to see them. Five major rivers drain into the ocean around that area and, during the rainy season, more of the freshwater flows to the ocean.
Rivers flood the shallow coastal waters with rich nutrients that attract an abundance of anchovies and mackerel for the whales to feed off. The Bang Pakong River, Chao Phraya River, Mae Klong River, Phetchaburi River, and Tha Chin River all drain to the ocean in Phetcha Buri.
The best locations to spot these sea creatures are Phak Bia Cape in Ban Laem and at Hat Chao Samran Beach. Tours run from the Laem Phak Bia Pier in Ban Laem, operated by Laem Phak Bia Bryde’s Whale Society. At Hat Chao Samran Beach, local fishing boats take people on whale watching expeditions.
The grey and black whales tend to travel solo or with one partner, but at feeding time pods of up to 10 may be visible. They are easiest to see during high tide and when the water is most calm. Following seagulls, which often spot the whales and hang around trying to grab anchovies, is a good way to catch a glimpse when the Bryde’s whales come to the surface to breathe. It is recommended to go with an organised trip and have your camera ready for the surfacings that can last only a few seconds.
Locals and conservationists request that boats maintain a safe distance and that anyone going whale watching respect the marine environment. TAT Phetchaburi welcomes interested people to contact them to learn more.
SOURCE: Hua Hin Today
