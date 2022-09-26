Thailand
Father allegedy kills daughter’s cat for stealing his meatballs
A Thai father faces up to three-years in prison for allegedly killing his daughter’s cat for stealing his meatballs. The man’s daughter filed a complaint with the Watchdog Thailand Foundation (WDT) to teach her father a lesson.
The 25 year old May accused her father, 69 year old Paisarn, of killing her cat last Saturday, September 24.
The young woman shares a turbulent relationship with her father and told the Thai media that she left home to live on her own because of his hot temper.
May added she no longer talks to him but still has a good relationship with her mother.
She said…
“Father always uses rude words when talking to me. I only speak with my mother, and we understand each other.”
May asked her mother to take care of her 7 year old cat, Hachi, while she was away from Bangkok last week. The cat was not allowed inside the house because her parents had a rabbit that lived inside their home.
The rabbit died and soon after the cat arrived and then the cat mysteriously disappeared.
May checked Hachi’s location from the Apple AirTag the cat wore but when she tracked it the cat wasn’t there.
May confronted her father who denied any knowledge at first before confessing to his wife that he took the cat on his motorcycle to abandon it at a temple. Paisarn said the cat escaped from him and got hit by an oncoming car.
May eventually found her cat’s dead body by the roadside.
May said…
“I filed a complaint to the police because I want my father to respect the rights of others. I want him to stop thinking that he can do anything he pleases just because he is my father.”
Paisarn told the media that he is a meatball seller and the cat always stole his meatballs.
He added he just wanted to abandon it, not kill it. Pisarn said he didn’t dare tell his wife and daughter about the death and decided to leave the cat’s body by the roadside.
Pisarn said…
“My daughter complained to me and then she filed a complaint. I felt sad that the daughter, who I took care of since she was young, did this to me. I am sad, but I am not angry at her.”
An officer from Bang Lamung Police Station reported that Pisarn was charged with Section 334 of the Criminal Laws: whoever takes away the property of others shall be punished by imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to 6,000 baht.
Pisarn was also charged with Section 20 of the Animal Protection Act, anyone who commits a cruel act to animals shall be punished with imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to 40,000 baht.
SOURCE: Matichon | Watchdog Thailand Foundation – WDT
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
13 murdered, including 7 kids by Russian neo-Nazi
Vegetarian Festival on Yaowarat Road starts today
Thailand News Today | Baht continues surge against strong dollar
International money transfers made fast, secure and transparent with DeeMoney Neo App
VIDEO: Fire falls like rain from communication cables in Bangkok
Father allegedy kills daughter’s cat for stealing his meatballs
Whale watching season begins in Phetcha Buri
Top 10 studio condos in Phuket (2022)
Thai court overwhelmed with evidence in Forex-3D fraud case
Airport expansion plans hastened across Thailand
Viral video: American man joins Thai dance in Isaan rite
China backs Thailand to make APEC a success
Gen-Z students oppose an unelected senate 17 to 1
Foreigner allegedly using dogs to scam Chiang Mai locals
Tourist breaks Singaporean law by consuming cannabis in Thailand
Large, endangered Indochinamon Bhumibol crab spotted
15 delicious Thai breakfasts that make it easy to rise and shine
8 Southern Thai food every visitor needs to taste
Thai drinks you must try while in Thailand
The 5 best wedding planners in Phuket for your big day
Thai Buddhists ask 7-Eleven stores to separate halal labels
Military conscription in Russia could benefit Thailand’s economy
Thailand to fly in Russian tourists on chartered flights this High Season
Thailand officially grants longer stays to tourists with extended visa on arrival
Tangmo: ‘Speedboat gang’ to pay 2 million baht plus salary to Tangmo’s mother
Controversial British street artist Banksy in Bangkok
Anutin aims to clarify cannabis reform bill, not recriminalise it
Indian techies illegally trafficked to Myawaddy by cyber criminals
Pattaya burglar snatches over 50,000 baht from Chinese expat
Small children in Pattaya learn to get help when locked in hot cars
Corrupt police chief’s 137 million baht fortune nabbed
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best Bites3 days ago
8 Southern Thai food every visitor needs to taste
-
Best of7 hours ago
Thai drinks you must try while in Thailand
-
Cannabis3 days ago
From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
-
Economy2 days ago
Military conscription in Russia could benefit Thailand’s economy
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Controversial British street artist Banksy in Bangkok
-
Thailand2 days ago
Scams in Thailand – Common scams in Thailand to watch out for!
-
Pattaya1 day ago
Small children in Pattaya learn to get help when locked in hot cars
-
Mobile9 hours ago
International money transfers made fast, secure and transparent with DeeMoney Neo App
Recent comments: