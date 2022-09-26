Father allegedy kills daughter’s cat for stealing his meatballs

A Thai father faces up to three-years in prison for allegedly killing his daughter’s cat for stealing his meatballs. The man’s daughter filed a complaint with the Watchdog Thailand Foundation (WDT) to teach her father a lesson.

The 25 year old May accused her father, 69 year old Paisarn, of killing her cat last Saturday, September 24.

The young woman shares a turbulent relationship with her father and told the Thai media that she left home to live on her own because of his hot temper.

May added she no longer talks to him but still has a good relationship with her mother.

She said…

“Father always uses rude words when talking to me. I only speak with my mother, and we understand each other.”

May asked her mother to take care of her 7 year old cat, Hachi, while she was away from Bangkok last week. The cat was not allowed inside the house because her parents had a rabbit that lived inside their home.

The rabbit died and soon after the cat arrived and then the cat mysteriously disappeared.

May checked Hachi’s location from the Apple AirTag the cat wore but when she tracked it the cat wasn’t there.

May confronted her father who denied any knowledge at first before confessing to his wife that he took the cat on his motorcycle to abandon it at a temple. Paisarn said the cat escaped from him and got hit by an oncoming car.

May eventually found her cat’s dead body by the roadside.

May said…

“I filed a complaint to the police because I want my father to respect the rights of others. I want him to stop thinking that he can do anything he pleases just because he is my father.”

Paisarn told the media that he is a meatball seller and the cat always stole his meatballs.

He added he just wanted to abandon it, not kill it. Pisarn said he didn’t dare tell his wife and daughter about the death and decided to leave the cat’s body by the roadside.

Pisarn said…

“My daughter complained to me and then she filed a complaint. I felt sad that the daughter, who I took care of since she was young, did this to me. I am sad, but I am not angry at her.”

An officer from Bang Lamung Police Station reported that Pisarn was charged with Section 334 of the Criminal Laws: whoever takes away the property of others shall be punished by imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to 6,000 baht.

Pisarn was also charged with Section 20 of the Animal Protection Act, anyone who commits a cruel act to animals shall be punished with imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to 40,000 baht.

SOURCE: Matichon | Watchdog Thailand Foundation – WDT

