Top 10 studio condos in Phuket (2022)

If you have a limited budget but don’t want to compromise on location in Phuket, a studio condo can be the right choice for you. Many studio condos sacrifice style in favour of practicality and efficiency. Still, plenty of studio condos on the island are tastefully designed. Therefore, they’re not only practical and livable but also very stylish. Moreover, some of them even boast balconies, so you can step out for fresh air and maybe enjoy ocean views in the luxury of your own private space. With the help of Thaiger Property, we’ve picked the best studio condos in Phuket below.

1. An oasis of peace amidst Patong’s hustle and bustle

Price for sale: $148,000 (฿5,500,000)

Located between Paradise Beach and Patong Beach of Phuket, this studio condo in Absolute Twin Sands is an excellent option for those who want to be in the middle of the action. It’s surrounded by exciting attractions and amenities, from restaurants and bars to schools and clinics. However, the condo is quiet and peaceful, making it the perfect place to come home. The studio condo itself has a modern design, with a mixture of black and white. The kitchen, albeit small, is well-equipped. Moreover, the balcony is big enough to fit in an extra dining table, so you can eat your meal while enjoying the fresh ocean breeze. To top it off, the view is unmatched.

A wide range of facilities is available, allowing you to live a resort-like lifestyle. Have fun in the swimming pool with a water slide, relax in the Jacuzzi, sweat it out in the sauna, or pamper yourself in the spa. There’s also a gym and yoga studio for those who love to stay active. For refreshing drinks and delicious food, there’s a poolside bar and on-site restaurants. A garden, BBQ area, and playground are also available.

2. Verdant mountain outside your window

Price for sale: $71,400 (฿2,650,000)

Located in one of the most lively areas of Phuket, this studio condo definitely scores a win in location. Kata is among the best places to live in Phuket, so living here means you’ll have easy access to various beaches, restaurants, cafes, convenience stores, and other entertainment venues. Aside from the fantastic location, the meticulously designed condo has a great layout. Add to that floor-to-ceiling windows that allow natural lights to shine into every corner of the studio, making it feel more spacious and airy. There’s also a tiny but charming balcony overlooking refreshing lush greenery.

This studio condo is part of the Ozone Condotel. Therefore, residents have access to a great selection of facilities. These include a rooftop infinity pool, garden area, and fully-equipped gym.

3. Stylish studio condo in the heart of Laguna

Price for sale: $113,000 (฿4,210,000)

As soon as you step inside the door of this Phuket studio condo, you’ll be welcomed with a warm and cosy atmosphere. The layout is well thought out, making the unit feel more spacious than it actually is. Plus, the wooden accents and bits of stones give this Phuket studio condo a modern tropical vibe. There are plenty of space-saving details and storage space as well. But the shining star of this studio condo is its large and shady balcony. Featuring a dining table and seating area, you can rest and relax while soaking up the sun anytime you want.

When you want to relax outside of your studio condo, you can quickly go to take a dip in the pool or laze around on the sun loungers. There’s also a gym, sauna, gardens, and on-site restaurants.

4. For those who crave luxury

Price for sale: $97,000 (฿3,600,000)

Some studio condos are so small they make you feel claustrophobic, but not this studio at Sea Heaven. Although it’s only 34.5 square metres, it feels very spacious thanks to the layout and plenty of natural lights. Moreover, the condo instantly draws you in with its tasteful decor, which combines wooden elements and neutral colours. It also boasts high-quality furniture that’ll elevate your rest and relaxation time. Moreover, the bathroom breathes elegance, with white marble from the floors to the walls. But that’s not all. The condo also has a large balcony, so you don’t have to worry about feeling stuffy.

If you think it couldn’t get any better, the building boasts a wide range of upscale facilities. You can have a proper swim in the large swimming pool, relax in the garden, stay on top of your fitness goals in the gym, and unwind in the bar. There’s also an on-site restaurant and minimart for extra convenience.

5. Modern studio condo for a relaxing lifestyle

Price for sale: $72,700 (฿2,700,000)

This studio condo in Utopia Dream Condo is as stylish as it gets. The beautifully designed condo has a chic industrial style. The condo’s dark colour palette is complemented by natural lights and luxurious-looking furniture. So although everything from the walls to the floors is dark, it doesn’t feel gloomy thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows. The bathroom is also very sleek and clean. It’s truly a space that’s big on style.

The building is equipped with all kinds of facilities to improve your quality of life. These include a gym, swimming pool, spa, mini-theatre, steam room, and on-site restaurants. Aside from its beautiful design and high-quality facilities, the condo also boasts a peaceful location. Situated in Rawai, it’s close to Nai Harn Beach and a variety of entertainment venues.

6. Everyday life feels like a vacation in this condo

Price for sale: $59,000 (฿2,190,000)

This studio condo is part of The Title Condominium in Rawai, Phuket, which is a condo under the concept of ‘Condominium for Tourism.’ That’s why it features outstanding facilities that’ll make you feel like you’re living in a resort. The two swimming pools, for example, are large enough for a proper swim and are lined with comfy sun loungers. There’s also a garden with a pond where you can unwind after a long busy day. Moreover, you can recharge your energy in the sauna. Since the condo is only a short walk to Rawai Beach, you can easily access numerous tourist attractions like Promthep Cape, Coral Island, Racha Island, and Nai Harn Beach. The studio condo itself is cosy, with a practical layout, ample storage space, and a balcony overlooking the green garden.

7. A hillside condo with magnificent views

Price for sale: $86,100 (฿3,198,797)

This beautiful condo is part of the Oceana Kamala, which is located on a hillside in Kamala. Surrounded by lush greenery, it’s the perfect place to call home if you’re looking for something tranquil. But if you’re in the mood for a little more action, you’re within walking distance to Kamala Beach, as well as tons of restaurants, cafes, and entertainment venues.

The studio condo is very simple but charming, boasting a modern minimalistic design. As soon as you walk in, you’ll instantly feel at home. Then you look through the window, and you can admire the fantastic tree-top and partial ocean views. There’s also a spacious balcony with a seating area, where you can take in the sights and enjoy the cool sea breeze. For extra relaxation, the building provides an outdoor swimming pool, gym, spa, and kids’ room.

8. Brightly lit studio condo with amazing facilities

Price for sale: $78,100 (฿2,900,000)

This studio condo is very open and airy, with neutral tones and abundant natural light through floor-to-ceiling windows. You can also enjoy the fresh air from the balcony or even let the outdoors in by opening the enormous sliding door. The condo embraces the less-is-more aesthetic, but there’s enough storage to keep clutter at bay.

Since this studio condo is part of the 6th Avenue project, you’ll get access to a range of facilities. The rooftop infinity pool is very inviting. You can take a dip to escape the heat while gawking over the beautiful views. Moreover, the pool is lined with comfy sun loungers, so you can bring your favourite book and work on your sun tan any time of day. There’s also a gym, co-working space, and garden. Additionally, you might get a day pass to the beach clubs in Surin Beach. It’s truly a great place to live if you’re looking for something tranquil yet close to Phuket’s famous entertainment venues and attractions.

9. Chic studio condo with a unique layout

Price for sale: $80,800 (฿3,000,000)

The unique layout “divides” this sun-drenched studio condo into multiple rooms, transforming the small space into a functional and comfortable place to live. The kitchen is a little bit hidden behind the bathroom, so you don’t have to worry about kitchen clutter while you’re relaxing on your bed. Although the condo is somewhat divided, it still feels very open and spacious. There’s also a sizable balcony where you can enjoy your morning coffee or even eat dinner while breathing the fresh tropical air.

Located inside the modern Chic Condo project in Karon, you can also enjoy excellent facilities. These include a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, gym, and garden. Furthermore, it’s close to many attractions, such as Karon Beach, Kata Beach, Karon Viewpoint, Patong Beach, and Tri Trang Beach.

10. A golf course right outside your door

Price for sale: $108,000 (฿4,000,000)

This studio condo at Sky Park is situated within the Laguna Phuket Complex in Choeng Thale. Therefore, you can have easy access to 5-star amenities like a golf course, spa, and many more. The building itself is equipped with everything you need for a luxurious lifestyle, such as a garden, pool, gym, and on-site restaurants. Moreover, it’s conveniently close to many famous shops, restaurants, and attractions, such as Bang Tao Beach and Layan Beach.

Besides the amazing facilities and location, the studio condo boasts a beautiful design interior. The kitchen is separated from the rest of the room by a sliding glass door, so they don’t mesh together into one chaotic space. The tiny balcony also adds more living space and ensures that you have excellent air circulation.

These studio condos in Phuket prove that small spaces can be stylish too. If you’re interested in any of them, head to Thaiger Property and let the team help you out.

