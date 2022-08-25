Connect with us

Waterfall and national parks in central Thailand devastated by flash floods

Officials visit Hin Tang subdistrict, where the waterfall is located. Photo by PR Nakhon Nayok.

A waterfall and two national parks in central Thailand’s Nakhon Nayok province have been devastated by flash floods since yesterday. A large amount of reddish brown water poured down into Nang Rong Waterfall in Khao Yai National Park. The waterfall’s water level rose to over half a metre, submerging a bridge.

At another national park in the province, water levels rose to a level not seen in years. The water levels at Wang Takrai park in Sarika subdistrict were between 50 centimetres and 1 metre. Surveillance footage showed the water levels going up since last night, and still raging this morning.

Floodwaters swallowed stores and houses under a bridge, and a one-kilometre stretch of Highway 3049 in front of the Community Development Learning Centre was also under water.

Nakhon Nayok’s public relations Facebook page posted photos of officials arriving at a flooded area, saying they came to rescue guests at a resort who were stuck inside.

In Thailand, floods in 28 provinces killed three people and affected 14,657 households between August 15-23, according to a report by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. Two deaths were reported from Petchabun in the central part of Thailand, while information on the third death hasn’t been revealed.

As monsoon season pushes on, Thailand and Asian countries continue to bear the brunt of floods.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

