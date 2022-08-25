Thailand
Thai Airways restructures plans to get back in black
Thai Airways announced it is renting three more planes and hiring 600 more staff this year as part of its restructuring plans.
After cutting costs, selling stock, chasing debts, and distributing plane seats, Thai Airways’ turnover rate in the third quarter of this year is expected to increase. Not only that, the President of the Reorganisation Committee of the Thai Airways International Public Company, Piyasavat Amranand, says he expects the company to be back in black within the next two years.
Piyasavat added that Thai Smile Airways, a subsidiary of Thai Airways, has seen an increase in passengers. He said the number of passengers is at about 80% of the pre-Covid-19 days.
The president said Thai Airways needed more personnel, especially ground staff, in response to the increasing number of passengers. So, he made known that they would outsource 600 staff to fill vacancies in the ground service area, cargo department, and kitchen. The number of company staff will be raised to 15,000 next year.
Piyasavat added that Thai Airways had 68 aircraft and would rent another three in preparation for China reopening. He revealed that China would accept flights from Thailand next month, but only 15 flights per week at the moment.
The company is also expecting more travellers from India, and European countries as Thailand approaches its high season from October to December.
Moreover, Thai Airways will resume direct flights from Bangkok to Milan, Italy, and Bangkok to Oslo, Norway, by the end of this year or the beginning of next year, and increase flights from Bangkok to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia from four to seven flights per week.
Piyasavat believes Thai Airways will be back in black and on track by 2024 and end its reorganisation plan in 2025.
SOURCE: Khaosod
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai Zoo conducts emergency ostrich escape drill
Man shot dead at a funeral ceremony in southern Thailand
Foreign woman in Phuket went for night swim, locals thought she had drowned
Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
Thai Airways restructures plans to get back in black
Waterfall and national parks in central Thailand devastated by flash floods
Plastic bags and old water pumps cause flood in Bangkok
Truck driver thanks ‘good Samaritan’ for saving his life in central Thailand
Thai cops seize couple from China smuggling drugs to Australia
More concrete falls onto ‘cursed’ Rama II Road in Bangkok, Thailand
Thai authorities approve Pfizer for children under 5
Hong Konger stuck in Myanmar pleads for help after being kidnapped in Thailand
Koh Samui dwellers tell government to hurry & build bridge to mainland
Electricity cut, cars damaged as storm causes chaos near Bangkok
From Metaverse to MetaWORTH
Phuket landlord denies sexual assaulting his female tenant
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
Thailand’s Most Expensive Donut | This is Thailand
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
South African’s life sentence reduced to 33 years for drug trafficking in Thailand
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
Man kicked out by his wife shot dead by police in central Thailand
UPDATE: Famous Thai actress “Pinky” jailed for Forex-3D scam, denied bail
Woman takes poison & plunges to death from balcony in Pattaya
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Thailand3 days ago
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
-
South Korea3 days ago
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
-
Crime22 hours ago
Man kicked out by his wife shot dead by police in central Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
UPDATE: Famous Thai actress “Pinky” jailed for Forex-3D scam, denied bail
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Woman takes poison & plunges to death from balcony in Pattaya
Recent comments: