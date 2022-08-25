Thailand
Plastic bags and old water pumps cause flood in Bangkok
Highway officers revealed plastic bags stuck in water pumps caused a flood inside the Pakkret Intersection Tunnel in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok.
Officers from the Nonthaburi Highway District investigated the Pakkret Intersection Tunnel yesterday to determine the cause of the flood on August 21. After five hours, officers reported that many plastic bags and garbage were stuck in the propellers of three water pumps blocking the flow of the waterway.
Officers removed and cleaned the propellers and put them back and the system is now operational once again.
The Deputy Director of the Nonthaburi Highway District, Sophon Paensang, advised the water pumps needed to be changed to work more efficiently.
Sophon said the water pumps have been in use since 2007, they’re old and the automatic system controlling the water pumps has stopped working.
Highway staff has to stay overnight to turn the water pumps on and off when rain is expected. He expects all of the water pumps to be changed next year.
Sophon says the department has a short-term solution in place to deal with future flooding before the water pumps are changed. Officials will visit the tunnel more often, clear garbage, check water pumps, and monitor water levels inside the tunnel via security cameras.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Man shot dead at a funeral ceremony in southern Thailand
Foreign woman in Phuket went for night swim, locals thought she had drowned
Thai Airways restructures plans to get back in black
Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
Waterfall and national parks in central Thailand devastated by flash floods
Plastic bags and old water pumps cause flood in Bangkok
Truck driver thanks ‘good Samaritan’ for saving his life in central Thailand
Thai cops seize couple from China smuggling drugs to Australia
More concrete falls onto ‘cursed’ Rama II Road in Bangkok, Thailand
Thai authorities approve Pfizer for children under 5
Hong Konger stuck in Myanmar pleads for help after being kidnapped in Thailand
Koh Samui dwellers tell government to hurry & build bridge to mainland
Electricity cut, cars damaged as storm causes chaos near Bangkok
From Metaverse to MetaWORTH
Phuket landlord denies sexual assaulting his female tenant
Horny primate grabs tourist’s boobs at a Bangkok zoo
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
Thailand’s Most Expensive Donut | This is Thailand
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
South African’s life sentence reduced to 33 years for drug trafficking in Thailand
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
UPDATE: Famous Thai actress “Pinky” jailed for Forex-3D scam, denied bail
Man kicked out by his wife shot dead by police in central Thailand
Woman takes poison & plunges to death from balcony in Pattaya
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Thailand3 days ago
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
-
South Korea3 days ago
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
-
Crime3 days ago
UPDATE: Famous Thai actress “Pinky” jailed for Forex-3D scam, denied bail
-
Crime21 hours ago
Man kicked out by his wife shot dead by police in central Thailand
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Woman takes poison & plunges to death from balcony in Pattaya
Recent comments: