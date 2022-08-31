VIDEO: ‘Kalasin Cowboy’ rides horse to college in NE Thailand

A student who rides his horse to college in Kalasin province, northeast Thailand, has become an overnight Internet sensation.

On Monday, Facebook user Boat Ekparin Mongkummuen posted a clip of the ‘Kalasin Cowboy’ making a U-turn and galloping into Kalasin College of Dramatic Arts in Mueang district, with the caption…

“F*cking cool. You’ve won me over. Hahaha. I want to take him out for Shabu.”

The Kalasin Cowboy, 19 year old Prasert Phuinwong from Sakhon Nakhon province, is a second year student studying in Kalasin. Prasert told reporters that fuel is too expensive these days and prices are rising all the time, so he decided to ride his horse to college instead.

Prasert added that riding a horse is better for the environment than driving. He said he loves conservation, riding horses, and everything “old school.”

The student revealed that a local Buddhist monk gifted him the three year old male horse, Jao Kwan Chai, around one month ago. The temple has a lot of horses already and can’t look after them all, so horse-lover Prasert took one off their hands to raise himself.

While Prasert studies at college, he ties the horse up in a field. The horse eats grass all day, “refueling” itself, preparing to take Prasert home on the highway after college.

Netizens admire Prasert for being environmentally friendly and can’t stop talking about how “fiaew” (cool) he is.

SOURCE: Channel8