Connect with us

Thailand

VIDEO: ‘Kalasin Cowboy’ rides horse to college in NE Thailand

Published

 on 

A student who rides his horse to college in Kalasin province, northeast Thailand, has become an overnight Internet sensation.

On Monday, Facebook user Boat Ekparin Mongkummuen posted a clip of the ‘Kalasin Cowboy’ making a U-turn and galloping into Kalasin College of Dramatic Arts in Mueang district, with the caption…

“F*cking cool. You’ve won me over. Hahaha. I want to take him out for Shabu.”

The Kalasin Cowboy, 19 year old Prasert Phuinwong from Sakhon Nakhon province, is a second year student studying in Kalasin. Prasert told reporters that fuel is too expensive these days and prices are rising all the time, so he decided to ride his horse to college instead.

Prasert added that riding a horse is better for the environment than driving. He said he loves conservation, riding horses, and everything “old school.”

The student revealed that a local Buddhist monk gifted him the three year old male horse, Jao Kwan Chai, around one month ago. The temple has a lot of horses already and can’t look after them all, so horse-lover Prasert took one off their hands to raise himself.

While Prasert studies at college, he ties the horse up in a field. The horse eats grass all day, “refueling” itself, preparing to take Prasert home on the highway after college.

Netizens admire Prasert for being environmentally friendly and can’t stop talking about how “fiaew” (cool) he is.

SOURCE: Channel8

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
DiJoDavO
2022-08-31 13:06
'Kalasin Cowboy’ making a U-turn and galloping into Kalasin College of Dramatic Arts in Mueang district'.  Give him his degree, because he surely knows dramatic arts. 
HolyCowCm
2022-08-31 13:16
Yes, just makes a bigger target for cars not stopping. And is that horse shoed properly for the roadway? I like the idea but Thai roadways and horses look very dangerous to me. And horse care also takes a lot…

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok10 mins ago

Professor says Bangkok predicted to sink by 2100
Thailand33 mins ago

Political protestors meet to highlight Thailand’s missing activists
Travel37 mins ago

The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
Sponsored9 hours ago

Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Thailand45 mins ago

Thailand to make ฿400 billion from Indian weddings before year end, claims TAT
Pattaya1 hour ago

Grass mower finds grenade at Pattaya reservoir
Crime2 hours ago

Condo technician tries to rape teenage student in central Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket2 hours ago

Seminar on business and human rights held in Phuket
Thailand2 hours ago

‘Shark of Pattaya’ sinks teeth into ‘bullshit’ green EV claim
Thailand3 hours ago

Burmese Junta spies pose as Buddhist monks & nuns in N Thailand
Tourism3 hours ago

50 dogs join owners on pet-friendly flight from Bangkok to Chiang Mai
Thailand4 hours ago

Police chief admits Thailand is an epicentre of drugs trafficking
South4 hours ago

French tourist rescued after getting lost in Koh Pha Ngan forest
Crime5 hours ago

7 year old girl suffocates to death in school van in eastern Thailand
Thailand6 hours ago

VIDEO: ‘Kalasin Cowboy’ rides horse to college in NE Thailand
Thailand7 hours ago

Russia plans to install facial recognition surveillance technology in Thailand
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending