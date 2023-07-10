Elderly Samut Prakan trader clears debts after land sale for over 10 million baht

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

A 65 year old merchant from Samut Prakan pulled out all the stops to repay her debts. She successfully managed to sell her land for more than 10 million baht after praying to a monk. The money was subsequently donated to a temple. The community curiously questioned her age and other numerologies, hoping it would prove lucky for them too.

The woman, Worranuch Pinsak, found respite from her financial quandaries after selling her property which had been on the market for quite a while. The disposal occurred in quick succession following prayers to the monk ‘Luang Por Hamjan.’ Waranuch was relieved after being bogged down by debts and the pressures of her business spiralling downwards. The unforeseen sale allowed her to clear her financial obligations and save a portion of the proceeds for her old age, reported Sanook.

This delightful change of fortune is believed to be the outcome of a sacred image of Luang Por Hamjan that was given to her. She was advised to chant and pray for celestial assistance, in return for which she vowed to contribute a part of the sales proceeds to a temple and also commission a holy statue as an offering, should she successfully sell her land. A few days post her zealous prayers, she was approached by a buyer who offered an appreciable amount for her property. Waranuch thus acquired a sum exceeding 10 million baht, a part of which was donated to Mai Samakkhi temple located in Huai Pong, Nong Khai, Phetchaboon.

During the holy commemoration, an imitation of Luang Por Hamjan of the same size was cast in gold, allowing the devotees to pour water and apply gold leaves, given that the original wooden statue may deteriorate due to excessive use.

As the news of Waranuch’s good fortune spread, attendees at the ceremony and locals engaged in lively discussions. Many interviewed the lady of the hour, expressing their joy at her accomplishment and how she fulfilled her promise after meeting her goal once the land was sold.

It wasn’t long before questions about her lucky lottery numbers, primarily her age, started pouring in, hoping it would give some insight into winning the lottery on July 16.