Virgin Active celebrates 10 years of operation in Thailand

Photo of Indio Myles Indio MylesPublished: 15:28, 19 July 2024| Updated: 16:07, 19 July 2024
59 2 minutes read
Image courtesy of RYF9

Virgin Active Thailand is celebrating 10 years of operations and is looking to continue boosting the health and wellness of the country.

Part of the Virgin Group global portfolio, Virgin Active currently has 8 clubs in Thailand, which deliver nearly 60,000 exercise classes yearly.

Country Director for Virgin Active in Southeast Asia, Julien Bera, sees the 10th anniversary as a clear indicator of the brand’s success.

“Our success here is a testament to our dedicated team and the unwavering support of our members,” said Bera.

Related news

“We are excited to continue our journey and expand our footprint and champion holistic wellness in this vibrant market.

Virgin Active’s mission

Virgin Active celebrated this milestone at the EmQuartier club, and it was attended by both Julien Bera and actress Pancake-Khemanit Jamikorn.

A key focus of the celebrations was their work to provide wraparound support and wellness activities for their customers.

“Virgin Active is dedicated to creating a holistic wellness experience for our members,” said Bera.

“Our focus [is] in delivering a superior member experience that includes innovative fitness and wellness offerings.”

In addition to providing specialised exercise classes and training equipment, They seek to deliver these services at affordable prices.

“No additional charge on top of our membership fees has resulted in steady growth, solidifying our position as a market leader of premium holistic wellness in Thailand,” said Bera.

A view of a Virgin Active gym
Image courtesy of Virgin Active

The future landscape of Thai fitness businesses

Thailand has seen huge growth in the fitness industry, with valuations currently estimating it is worth 10 billion THB.

Pushed by an annual growth rate of 8-10%, experts suggest this is due to increased health and wellness awareness, annual disposable income, and a growing middle class in Thailand.

Virgin Active, with increasing competition, intends to offer unique value by doubling down on premium classes and equipment to ensure members have great experiences.

“Thailand’s fitness market is vibrant and competitive, with numerous local and international players vying for market share,” said Bera.

“Our commitment to quality, innovation, and holistic wellness has allowed us to stand out and grow consistently.”

Gym equipment of Virgin Active
Image Courtesy of Orbit Design Studio

Virgin Active’s current locations in Bangkok include Empire Tower, EmQuartier, Siam Discovery, Wireless Road, EastVille, and True Digital Park.

Virgin Active Thailand has additional locations at the WestGate in Nonthaburi and Central Festival, Chiang Mai.

Business NewsLifestyle
Tags
Photo of Indio Myles

Indio Myles

Indio Myles (Indi) is an Aussie living in Bangkok, Thailand. After graduating with a Bachelor of Communications and Journalism/Bachelor of Business, Indi moved abroad to expand his horizons and live life to the fullest. Indi’s main professional experience comes in audio podcast production, website design, and communication strategy. Outside of The Thaiger, you can find Indi either drilling news moves at a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gym, writing science fiction stories, or working on a new idea for a board game.

Related Articles

Shocking hike: Thai industries spark concern over electricity rates

Published: 17:02, 18 July 2024

Best 5 things to do for a restorative break in Bangkok

Published: 16:14, 18 July 2024

King’s College student researchers discuss brain health

Published: 14:46, 18 July 2024

Thailand considers petroleum reserve amid oil price volatility

Published: 14:08, 18 July 2024