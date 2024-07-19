Virgin Active celebrates 10 years of operation in Thailand

Image courtesy of RYF9

Virgin Active Thailand is celebrating 10 years of operations and is looking to continue boosting the health and wellness of the country.

Part of the Virgin Group global portfolio, Virgin Active currently has 8 clubs in Thailand, which deliver nearly 60,000 exercise classes yearly.

Country Director for Virgin Active in Southeast Asia, Julien Bera, sees the 10th anniversary as a clear indicator of the brand’s success.

“Our success here is a testament to our dedicated team and the unwavering support of our members,” said Bera.

“We are excited to continue our journey and expand our footprint and champion holistic wellness in this vibrant market.

Virgin Active’s mission

Virgin Active celebrated this milestone at the EmQuartier club, and it was attended by both Julien Bera and actress Pancake-Khemanit Jamikorn.

A key focus of the celebrations was their work to provide wraparound support and wellness activities for their customers.

“Virgin Active is dedicated to creating a holistic wellness experience for our members,” said Bera.

“Our focus [is] in delivering a superior member experience that includes innovative fitness and wellness offerings.”

In addition to providing specialised exercise classes and training equipment, They seek to deliver these services at affordable prices.

“No additional charge on top of our membership fees has resulted in steady growth, solidifying our position as a market leader of premium holistic wellness in Thailand,” said Bera.

The future landscape of Thai fitness businesses

Thailand has seen huge growth in the fitness industry, with valuations currently estimating it is worth 10 billion THB.

Pushed by an annual growth rate of 8-10%, experts suggest this is due to increased health and wellness awareness, annual disposable income, and a growing middle class in Thailand.

Virgin Active, with increasing competition, intends to offer unique value by doubling down on premium classes and equipment to ensure members have great experiences.

“Thailand’s fitness market is vibrant and competitive, with numerous local and international players vying for market share,” said Bera.

“Our commitment to quality, innovation, and holistic wellness has allowed us to stand out and grow consistently.”

Virgin Active’s current locations in Bangkok include Empire Tower, EmQuartier, Siam Discovery, Wireless Road, EastVille, and True Digital Park.

Virgin Active Thailand has additional locations at the WestGate in Nonthaburi and Central Festival, Chiang Mai.