True Corporation partners with TAT to boost Thailand tourism

True Corporation, in partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), has rolled out the True Nationwide, For Everyone initiative, aiming to offer benefits and privileges to both Thai and international tourists throughout their travel journey. This initiative aligns with the government’s strategy to establish Thailand as a major tourism hub by 2024, aiming to generate over 3 trillion baht in revenue.

Manat Manavutiveth, True Corporation Chief Executive, highlighted the importance of digital technology as a critical driver for Thailand’s tourism industry. He underscored the emerging digital nomad lifestyle trend, wherein individuals work online from any location, at any time.

True Corporation and TAT’s collaboration ensures uninterrupted Internet connectivity and showcases Thailand’s tourist attractions, thus demonstrating the strength of True’s signals. Manat revealed that during the first quarter, the country received 9.3 million international tourists, 65% of whom utilised mobile phone services via True’s SIM cards and its roaming service.

This number of foreign tourists surpassed the initial target of 9 million for the first quarter, with 36 million foreign tourists expected throughout the year.

The campaign offers tourists a plethora of privileges, including complimentary menu sets and beverages at nine airports across the country, free accident insurance, discounts at leading cafes and restaurants, and golf cart transfers from the aircraft to immigration areas, amongst other exclusive benefits from partners nationwide.

A special privileges programme, a collaborative effort between TAT and True, supports experiential tourism. These include the 365 Days of Coffee Lovers’ Journey activity, which promotes tourism in secondary cities through the unique coffee flavours of each community.

Digital technology

As per the World Bank, digital technology is a critical tool for driving change in both public and private sectors, leading to global economic growth. Specifically, in the tourism sector, digital technology plays a significant role and presents a vital opportunity for Thailand.

Thailand’s telecommunications infrastructure was recently ranked fifth globally by the Institute for Management Development, highlighting the country’s readiness to harness digital technology for economic development and tourism transformation.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool stated that the agency aims to generate income from high-spending tourists, develop supply chains with industry partners to welcome high-quality tourist groups and distribute income widely and fairly. It is anticipated to generate over 3 trillion baht in revenue, of which 1.92 trillion would be from international tourists and 1.08 trillion from domestic tourists.

True’s chief technology officer, Prathet Tankuranun, said the merger between True Corporation and Total Access Communication (DTAC) has enabled enhanced network quality and experience, including a modernised and upgraded network, higher bandwidth of 4G and 5G, more coverage of 5G, more intelligent network monitoring and analysis, and more knowledge and expertise in engineering.

True now has 99% coverage for its 4G service nationwide, and 90% for 5G nationwide, which is expected to increase to 95% in 2025.