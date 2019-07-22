TMB – strong baht hits foreign investment funds | The Thaiger

Business
TMB – strong baht hits foreign investment funds
TMB Bank are reporting that the strong baht has cut the value of the foreign investment fund under fund management, falling by 27 billion baht from 1.2 trillion baht at the start of the year.
TMB said the drop reduced the fund’s return by 0.47%. The least impacted funds are those covering oil investment, gold, and property funds, at 0.53%, followed by a balanced fund.
Naris Sathaphondecha, the senior director of the TMB economic analysis centre, said that the baht’s appreciation not only affected the export market and tourism businesses but investors’ portfolios – especially the FIF. The currency has risen 5.8% this year.
The 1.2 trillion baht earlier valuation for the existing FIF funds comprised 836 billion baht in fixed income, 243 billion baht in equities, and 30 billion baht in commodity and property funds.
“The baht’s appreciation widely affects every sector related to business. When investing in US dollars, inventors find returns have less value in baht. The strong baht affects the returns on funds as investors are concerned about the exchange rate. The investment markets have gone down, especially the stock market. Investors will soon know that they are losing profits because of exchange rate. ” he said.
Business
X2 Vibe brand adds third hotel in Phuket
PHOTO: Existing X2 Vibe Patong hotel
Cross Hotels & Resorts has signed an agreement with PT Three Land for its third Phuket property, the X2 Vibe Phuket Patong Centre. Poised to open middle of 2021, it is a 50 minute drive from Phuket International Airport and a 10 minute walk to Patong Beach and the bustling Bangla Road walking street.
X2 Vibe Phuket Patong Centre will offers 323 guestrooms, all-day dining restaurants, café and bar, meeting room and fitness facilities. Key features include specially designed family rooms, a state-of-the-art kids club and a large adult swimming pool with sunken DJ Bar, underwater speakers, relaxing music and cocktails.
The announcement follows the debut of X2 Vibe Phuket Patong in September 2018 and the signing of Away Phuket Le Coral in May 2019. Cross Hotels & Resorts chief executive Peter Lucas said the company was very pleased to be signing a contract for its third hotel in Phuket.
“It is a significant milestone to be adding X2 Vibe Phuket Patong Centre to our growing portfolio of hotels in Phuket – officially recognised as one of Asia’s, and indeed the world’s, best places to visit.’’
“Phuket has been clearly identified as a key target destination for Cross Hotels & Resorts now and into the future.’’
Cross Hotels & Resorts currently operates 25 hotels across three distinct brands –X2, X2 Vibe and Away in Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.
Business
Thai PC and notebook sales set to increase 5% in second half of year
Apple is one of computer players in the market driving student market growth. Early this month, the firm launched a global notebook computer campaign at prices some 4,000 baht lower than those on the market targeting university students.
Apple has updated its MacBook Air, adding True Tone to its Retina display for a more natural viewing experience, and lowering the price to 35,900 baht for members of the public and 31,900 baht for students.
In addition, the entry level 42,900 baht 13-inch MacBook Pro has been updated with the latest 8th-generation quad-core processors, making it twice as powerful than before. It also now features Touch Bar and Touch ID, a True Tone Retina display and the Apple T2 Security Chip, and is available to college students for 38,900 baht.
And it’s not only Apple that’s aiming to do better. Alvin Chen, country manager at Asus (Thailand) said that the second half this year will be better than the first, which saw a decline of 5%. The second half, however, is expected to catch up with sales divided between 70% for notebooks and 30% for gaming notebooks. Meanwhile, the processor market share as of May 2019 was shared by Intel at 59.3% and AMD at 40.7%.
Customers in Thai market today want middle and high end products and while in the past, gamers were after high performance, now it’s all about thin and light design and 15 inch screens.
“We kicked off our campaign by offering ASUS Pro Duo and other products specifically designed for the target group,” Chen said.
Since Microsoft Windows is used by more than 95 per cent of operating system (OS) for PC in Thailand, ASUS believe that the growing trend for content creator will favour the company over Apple’s Macbook,” said Alvin, adding that ASUS opening its first is going to have the first ASUS Store this month at Central World and in Rayong in early August.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Co-working spaces in Bangkok are re-shaping small to medium business office options
PHOTO: The Great Room
Co-working spaces are opening up around Bangkok and providing a more flexible framework for businesses to grow. Advances in technology, a more mobile workforce, and unpredictable economic growth are reshaping the business environment.
In the Bangkok office market, a traditional three-year lease with options to renew and the tenant fitting out the space remains the typical way of leasing office premises for most occupiers. CBRE reports that multinational firms, with offices in different countries, are increasingly looking for flexible lease terms as real estate costs continue to be one of their major concerns.
Companies are also looking at agile working where staff no longer have allocated desks and, in some cases, it is easier to get third parties to design, build, and operate this space rather than companies doing it themselves.
Some of the current pricing being offered by co-working space operators is very competitive and the cost combined with flexibility is making leasing from third parties more attractive than companies leasing space, fitting them out, and managing their own premises.
In Bangkok, co-working space has continued to be an emerging source of office demand and CBRE has leased over 44,000 sqm, accounting for around 25% of CBRE’s total new office letting volume in the last 2 years, to co-working space operators.
International operators like JustCo, WeWork, Spaces, and The Great Room have opened multiple centres over the recent year and more are scheduled to open this year. The aim of these operators is to revolutionise the way occupiers source office accommodation. They want to provide office space as a service rather than a traditional lease.
CBRE believes that co-working space operators are not just targeting startups companies but also multinational firms especially those seeking to build more flexibility into their real estate portfolio. The use of co-working space can provide flexibility for companies to accommodate fluctuation in space requirements.
Accounting rules have changed and rent payable under leases must now go on the balance sheet, whereas it appears that sourcing office space as a service does not count as a lease and therefore need not be on the balance sheet.
This means occupiers do not need to commit to a traditional three-year lease term. Instead, they are paying their rental as a service fee on a per desk or membership basis rather than per square metre. Co-working space operators are also providing tailor-made solutions with companies enjoying exclusive use of the space and not sharing it with others, making this a viable alternative to a traditional lease for large local and multinational companies.
As millennials will become the largest generation within the workforce in the future, CBRE foresees that companies are forced to re-think their workplace quality to make it capable of encouraging collaboration and innovation as well as promoting employee wellbeing. More companies will transform their offices into agile workplaces either doing it themselves or relying on a coworking space operator to provide the solution.
SOURCE: CBRE
