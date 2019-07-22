Repair budget for decaying bridge on Koh Larn postponed to next year | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Pattaya

Repair budget for decaying bridge on Koh Larn postponed to next year

2 hours ago

Repair budget for decaying bridge on Koh Larn postponed to next year

Plans to fix up the Koh Larn Tien Beach bridge have been put back to next year. In recent months news stories have reported that the bridge is in urgent need of repair. Locals are claiming the structure is “close to collapse”. The bridge and walkway link Tawaen Beach and Tonglang Beach.

Pattaya’s Deputy Mayor says that a 4.5 million baht budget has been allocated to fix the bridge for 2020

Locals say there have been no lights on the bridge ten years and the foundations and rusting steel posts for the four metre high bridge have been weathered and compromised by waves. The structure is over a rocky area joining two beaches. Half the 500 metre bridge is now without railings and parts of the structure and bolts holding it together are missing, according to locals.

The Pattaya City Council says they will decide whether to approve the 4.5 million baht allocation at a meeting on August. 5.

PHOTO: thepattayanews.com

Pattaya

Pattaya man in custody for killing horses and selling horse meat

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

July 21, 2019

By

Pattaya man in custody for killing horses and selling horse meat | The Thaiger

A man being held by police for questioning after being accused of killing horses and selling their meat in Chon Buri province, east of Bangkok.

Chon Buri police arrested 33 year old Nirun Kamlon at his house in Banglamung district near Pattaya yesterday on the orders of the provincial governor. Watchdog Thailand Foundation lodged a complaint with the governor that a Thai man was killing horses and selling their meat on Facebook and in fresh markets in the district for a long time. The suspect faces charges of torturing animals.

Police found the skull of a horse and dried blood stains in Nirun’s house. A horse and one piece of, what is believed to be, the shin bone of a horse were found in the backyard of his house.

The suspect reportedly told the police that he was involved in the horse meat trade with his grandfather until his death, after which he carried on with the business.

He claimed that he bought horses, which were no longer usable or had broken legs, from stables in Banglamung district and then hired a butcher to kill the horses, adding that only sold horse meat.

He told police the only 5-6 disabled horses were killed for their meat and he had already stopped the business a few months ago after a road accident, which, ironically, left him with a broken leg.

He says the horse found in his backyard was meant to be sold to anyone who wants to set it free.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Bangkok drug gang nabbed for selling Pattaya tourists illicit drugs

The Thaiger

Published

4 days ago

on

July 18, 2019

By

Bangkok drug gang nabbed for selling Pattaya tourists illicit drugs | The Thaiger

PHOTO: 77kaoded

Three men have been arrested in Pattaya and 833 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ice) and 6,700 methamphetamine pills seized. Police also seized a car and two motorcycles.

Three Thai men – 23, 29 and 35 year old – were arrested and charged with possession of Category One drugs with intent to sell. Daily News reports that the three man gang was based in Bangkok but sold to tourists in Pattaya.

Pattaya police set up a sting on Viphavadee – Rangsit road nabbing one of the three with a quantity of ‘ice’. This arrest led to the Indy Market in Suksawat Road where another arrest was made of a man with a quantity of ‘ice’. The arrests finished in a nearby room where the third man was arrested with the remaining methamphetamine pills.

One of the three, 25 year old ‘Golf’, had prior convictions over drug dealing in 2006 and 2012.

SOURCE: 77kaoded | Daily News | ThaiVisa

Continue Reading

Pattaya

Van, baht bus and taxi drivers fight for passengers at Pattaya pier

The Thaiger

Published

4 days ago

on

July 18, 2019

By

Van, baht bus and taxi drivers fight for passengers at Pattaya pier | The Thaiger

PHOTO & VIDEO: Ruk Siam News

Pattaya taxi, van and baht bus drivers, authorised and unauthorised, are fighting over tourists at the Bali Hai pier.

Ruk Siam News says that efforts by the Pattaya City Council to sort out the issue at the south Pattaya port have been ineffectual and that there are often more drivers than passengers vying for the fare.

จัดระเบียบรถโดยสารท่าเรือพัทยาใต้ไม่ได้ผล แย่งลูกค้าซัดกันนัว วอนหน่วยงานรัฐเร่งแก้ไขภาพลักษณ์การท่องเที่ยว ผู้สื่อข่าวรายงานช่วงสายวันนี้บริเวณหน้าท่าเทียบเรือแหลมบาลีฮาย พัทยาใต้ จ.ชลบุรี ที่เมืองพัทยา พึ่งจัดประชุมเพื่อจัดระเบียบ หลังได้รับการร้องเรียนว่ามีการนำรถหลากหลายชนิดมาจอดรับส่งผู้โดยสารในจุดห้ามจอด ขณะที่รถบางประเภทก็ไม่มีใบอนุญาตจอดรถเพื่อดำเนินกิจการอย่างถูกต้อง โดยสั่งการให้เจ้าหน้าที่เข้าควบคุมอย่างจริงจังนั้นปรากฏว่าล่าสุดมีภาพถ่ายลงในโลกโซเชียลเน็ตเวิร์ค จากกรณีรถขนส่งมวลชนหลายบริษัทเกิดปัญหายื้อแย่งลูกค้าที่เดินทางกลับจากเกาะล้าน จนเกิดมีปากเสียงและทะเลาะเบาะแว้งกัน โดยมีการจอดรถในจุดห้ามจอด สร้างความตื่นตระหนกให้กับนักท่องเที่ยวและภาพลักษณ์ที่เสียหายเป็นอย่างยิ่ง โดยเวลาผ่านไปหลายนาทีกระทั่งมีเจ้าหน้าที่เข้ามาระงับเหตุจนสถานการณ์คลี่คลายลง ขณะที่บางรายระบุว่าผู้ประกอบการบางส่วนไม่มีใบอนุญาตจอดรับส่งผู้โดยสารบริเวณดังกล่าว แต่กลับมีพฤติกรรมก้าวร้าว และการจัดระเบียบของเมืองพัทยาไม่มีการดำเนินการเด็ดขาดเหมือนยุค คสช.ที่ผ่านมา ทำให้ปัญหาเกิดขึ้นต่อเนื่อง จึงอยากวอนให้ภาครัฐให้ความสนใจและเข้ามาควบคุมมาตรฐานการให้บริการอย่างเป็นธรรมและลดผลกระทบที่สร้างความเสียหายต่อการท่องเที่ยวอย่างจริงจังด้วย…

Posted by รักสยาม นิวส์ on Wednesday, 17 July 2019

 

A meeting was recently held to sort out problems but police and representatives of local taxi groups say there is no enforcement and nothing has improved. A video shows both authorised and unauthorised drivers fighting over passengers.

Some drivers say tourists felt scared, confused and uncomfortable as the factions clash over the fewer tourists using the pier.

SOURCE: Ruk Siam News

Continue Reading

