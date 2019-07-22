North-central Thailand’s Yom River in Phichit runs low | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Northern Thailand

Stories keep emerging about river systems, the lifeblood of agriculture in northern and north-eastern Thailand, drying out or dropping dramatically in level.

A section of the Yom River that runs through the Sam Ngam in district in Pichit, north-central Thailand, has almost run dry following months without rain. The river was already reported as unseasonally low during April this year.

The river has been reduced into a narrow and shallow waterway in the middle with sand dunes clearly visible along both banks.

The remaining water is so shallow that the locals can walk across the river, something they say they can’t recall doing in the past. Sam Ngam is located in the northern part of the province in an area that has suffered from drought for several months.

SOURCE: The Nation

It’s either feast or famine – Yom River though the same section of town in September 2017

Environment

Mekong River drops to lowest level in a century around Thai, Lao, Myanmar border

The Thaiger

Published

22 hours ago

on

July 21, 2019

By

Mekong River drops to lowest level in a century around Thai, Lao, Myanmar border | The Thaiger

Water levels in the Mekong River are now at the lowest point in a century as of July 19, lower than a record set in April 1973.

South East Asia’s Stimson Centre claims that, based on recent satellite images, the drastic lowering of the water level in the river has exposed many islets and sandbars adding. The Centre’s report refers mainly to the river as it passes through the ‘Golden Triangle’ where the borders of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar meet.

The report says that “this could be a new normal for the Mekong River, due to flow regulation by upstream dams and climate change, resulting in prolonged periods of drought.”

The Mekong’s current water levels, at a historic low, are significant particularly because it’s the middle of the wet season, when there should have been plenty of water and flooding in some areas.

In Thailand’s Nong Khai province, opposite Vientiane on the Laos border, the provincial waterworks authority suspended water treatment temporarily on Wednesday because its water pumps could not draw water from the river.

Northern Thailand residents and officials are blaming the low water levels on the obstruction of Mekong tributaries in Laos, at the site of the Xayaburi hydroelectric dam, as it test runs its power generators up to July 29. The dam is scheduled to come on line in October.

Several of Thailand’s northeastern provinces are experiencing water shortages, despite the onset of the rainy season, with their sources of tap water rapidly drying up.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Mekong River drops to lowest level in a century around Thai, Lao, Myanmar border | News by The Thaiger

Crime

Over a million methamphetamine pills seized in Lampang sting

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

6 days ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

Over a million methamphetamine pills seized in Lampang sting | The Thaiger

Original story by Pratheep Nanthaparp

And man has been arrested and 1,104,000 methamphetamine pills confiscated following a sting Lampang’s main city area in northern Thailand last Saturday (July 13).

Provincial Police Region 5 met with the media yesterday morning (Monday) to explain how undercover police purchased a small quantity of pills from 34 year old Sarayuth Rattanadilok.

It was agreed to meet on the road connecting the Hang Chat and Muang districts at 10pm on Saturday. Police allege that Sarayuth arrived with 4,000 pills.

Following the arrest, Sarayuth then led police to a forest in Phra Baht tambon where another 1,100,000 pills were hidden.  Police say that Sarayuth claimed to be only a mule for a drug-trafficking gang that gave him delivery instructions by phone.

SOURCE: The Nation

Environment

Thai Mekong People’s Network takes on China over Mekong River management

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 9, 2019

By

Thai Mekong People’s Network takes on China over Mekong River management | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Airpaz Blog

Local residents and environmentalists living along the Thai banks of the Mekong River spent the weekend in hot debate with the Chinese Embassy about Beijing’s utilisation and management of the River.

While the embassy accused Thai media of spreading false information on China’s development projects in Southeast Asia’s longest rivers, the Thai Mekong People’s Network fought back, saying Beijing was exploiting the Mekong for its own benefits.

The Chinese embassy issued a statement last Friday defending China’s projects in the Mekong – known in China as Lancang – in relation to ecological protection, the blasting of rapids, hydro-power projects and the sharing of hydrological data.

Meanwhile, the group, representing people living along the river in eight Thai provinces, responded by saying the river’s resources have been destroyed and exploited by large corporations. Yet the embassy’s statement claimed China “protects the environment like we protect our eyes and treat the environment like it is our lives”.

It said under the framework of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, six countries have established the Environmental Cooperation Centre and Water Resources Cooperation Centre and “we have also actively engaged in sustainable infrastructure construction, investment and financing.

“With the aim of building a green railway, the China-Laos Railway project has synchronised environmental protection with construction at the stages of design, implementation and inspection, which is hailed by the government and people of the Laos.”

However, the people’s network countered by saying the so-called “green” aspect of the China-Laos railway project is only at the conceptual level, and that there are no concrete plans on how the destruction of natural resources, livelihoods and local economies will be alleviated.

“The project has drawn strong public criticism due to the extensive adverse impacts it is having on the people and the environment.”

As for the blasting of rapids to clear navigation routes from southern China via Myanmar and Thailand to Laos, the embassy said the project was only being studied.

Read the rest of the story HERE.

Trending