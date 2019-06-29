The Thai Baht in 2022 – a prediction | The Thaiger

Please note: This is just ONE website’s predictions of the currencies in the future. It should not be taken as a serious representation of the state of the world currencies in 2022.

Trying to find a few good numbers amid the bad we thought we’d look forward three years to some of the world’s major currencies and their projected performance against the Thai Baht. Of course these are just predictions, according to longforecast.com (you can check out your currency predictions there).

The Economy Forecast Agency (EFA) is specialised on long-range financial market forecasts for corporate clients. We use reliable models for long-term forecasting crude oil prices and precious metals prices, FX rates, interbank interest rates, stock indices and some other macroeconomic indicators. The Economy Forecast Agency is independent from any banks, funds and other market players. We provide with original forecasts based on our unique methodology.

Our specialists use mathematical and statistical methods of prediction based on the existing historical data. They take into account the following factors with varying degrees of importance: cyclic recurrence, knowing correlation of market indicators, changes in the availability and attractiveness of the instrument for speculators, electronic and algorithmic trading growth, regulatory intervention degree and frequency of significant events over time.

Projecting ourselves into 2022 the news, for people looking for some relief against a strong baht, is that it’s predicted to get stronger, not weaker, against many of the world currencies. Of course there are many, many things that may affect the predictions during the next three years but, for now, the outlook from this currency site, is that the Thai Baht will continue its surge skyward against other currencies.

Firstly, the USD vs the THB. Today sitting at 30.67, up a little from last weeks dip at 30.05. At one stage in 2022 it’s predicted to drop to as low as 28.67. Against a weaker USD (compared to the THB), both the British Pound and Australian Dollar are predicted to drop in value against the USD as well. This puts them buying 5-15% less Thai Baht in 2022, according to this data.

But the Euro is showing signs, in this three year projection, to holding value against the USD. But that means it will also be dropping in real value against the Thai Baht, although less than some of the other currencies.

Other than sorting through the tea leaves or dusting off the crystal ball, this is the best we can do at a stab-in-the-dark as to where the Thai currency might be in three years time.

Data from longforecast.com

USD v Thai Baht

USD v British Pound

USD v Australian Dollar

USD to Euro