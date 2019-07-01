Tourism Authority of Thailand downgrades revenue from tourism in 2019 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Tourism Authority of Thailand downgrades revenue from tourism in 2019
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is being forced to revise down its tourism revenue growth projections for 2019, but they’ve only cut their projections .5% from 10% growth predicted earlier this year, down to 9.5% growth instead.
They still believe that the tourist numbers will settle and will reach 40.2 million for this year but this is down from their projected 41.3 million tourists at the start of the year.
The TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn, under the pump after three months of poor tourism numbers and falling revenue projections, says negative conditions surrounding Thai tourism should ease next year. He said the TAT marketing plans would help boost revenue to an expected 3.72 trillion baht next year, resulting in a 10% revenue growth year-on-year.
Detailing the TAT’s marketing plan, Yuthasak said they will focus on niche marketing, especially lifestyle and health-conscious tourists.
Yuthasak was speaking at the TAT Action Plan 2020 forum in Udon Thani.
Business
The Thai Baht in 2022 – a prediction
Please note: This is just ONE website’s predictions of the currencies in the future. It should not be taken as a serious representation of the state of the world currencies in 2022.
Trying to find a few good numbers amid the bad we thought we’d look forward three years to some of the world’s major currencies and their projected performance against the Thai Baht. Of course these are just predictions, according to longforecast.com (you can check out your currency predictions there).
The Economy Forecast Agency (EFA) is specialised on long-range financial market forecasts for corporate clients. We use reliable models for long-term forecasting crude oil prices and precious metals prices, FX rates, interbank interest rates, stock indices and some other macroeconomic indicators. The Economy Forecast Agency is independent from any banks, funds and other market players. We provide with original forecasts based on our unique methodology.
Our specialists use mathematical and statistical methods of prediction based on the existing historical data. They take into account the following factors with varying degrees of importance: cyclic recurrence, knowing correlation of market indicators, changes in the availability and attractiveness of the instrument for speculators, electronic and algorithmic trading growth, regulatory intervention degree and frequency of significant events over time.
Projecting ourselves into 2022 the news, for people looking for some relief against a strong baht, is that it’s predicted to get stronger, not weaker, against many of the world currencies. Of course there are many, many things that may affect the predictions during the next three years but, for now, the outlook from this currency site, is that the Thai Baht will continue its surge skyward against other currencies.
Firstly, the USD vs the THB. Today sitting at 30.67, up a little from last weeks dip at 30.05. At one stage in 2022 it’s predicted to drop to as low as 28.67. Against a weaker USD (compared to the THB), both the British Pound and Australian Dollar are predicted to drop in value against the USD as well. This puts them buying 5-15% less Thai Baht in 2022, according to this data.
But the Euro is showing signs, in this three year projection, to holding value against the USD. But that means it will also be dropping in real value against the Thai Baht, although less than some of the other currencies.
Other than sorting through the tea leaves or dusting off the crystal ball, this is the best we can do at a stab-in-the-dark as to where the Thai currency might be in three years time.
Data from longforecast.com
USD v Thai Baht
USD v British Pound
USD v Australian Dollar
USD to Euro
Politics
Thai PM apologises for weekend bickering from Palang Pracharat factions
FILE PHOTO
The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has issued an apology and expressed “discomfort” over Palang Pracharat’s internal bickering that has dominated headlines over the weekend.
The Prime Minister returned from the G20 meetings in Japan yesterday.
The former leader of the NCPO, former PM, and now newly selected PM by the new parliament, is pledging to do his best.
The Palang Pracharat Party is a loose coalition of 20 separate parties that has a bare margin to push forward policy in the new parliament. The PM said it was difficult to make everyone happy. But most important was how to make the government credible to the public, he added.
After more than three months the new government doesn’t have a working cabinet although the PM’s comments sound like a prelude to making a final announcement about the make-up of the new Cabinet.
His statement this morning came after the influential so-called Sam Mitr (Three Allies) faction in the party expressed discontent over Cabinet portfolios over the weekend. Its leader, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, had reportedly been allocated the Cabinet post of Industry Minister after a previous agreement that he would head the Energy Ministry.
Suriya had reportedly said last week that he would consider withdrawing from Phalang Pracharat Party and taking some 30 MPs with him if he did not get the Energy seat.
The veteran politician denied the reports on Saturday but other signs still pointed to serious conflict within the party.
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
Thai energy billionaire becomes the second richest person in Thailand
Sarath Ratanavadi has swiftly climbed up the list of Thai billionaires to become the nation’s second-richest man.
Sarath owns the Gulf Energy Development which is outpacing most of the world’s power companies. According to Bloomberg, Sarath’s net worth rose to $6.3 billion after a 28% rally in Gulf Energy in the past three months, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The utility, which he controls from Bangkok, was the second-best performer in the period among the 100 firms in the Bloomberg World Electric Index.
The 54 year old has diversified his empire from current or planned power plants in Thailand, Vietnam and Oman to deep-sea ports, aiming to tap into Southeast Asia’s infrastructure needs. The new liquefied natural gas and container units will support Gulf Energy’s earnings stream from power operations.
“My main focus is stable and sound growth in the long term, rather than short-term movement in the share price.”
“We’re continuously searching for projects that will complement our existing power business.”
Sarath is among the elite in the power and energy industry, ranking third in Asia behind India’s Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
In Thailand, only 75 year old Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, the founder of Thai Bev, ranks above Sarath.
SOURCE: The Star Online
