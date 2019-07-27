Thailand’s headline inflation surged over 1% in March | The Thaiger

Connect with us

“The SCB Economics Intelligent Centre has revised down its forecast for average headline inflation in 2019 to 0.9% year on year, a slight decline from the previous forecast of 1.0%year on year.”

Thailand’s headline inflation surged to 1.24%, year on year, during March. This is up from 0.73%, year on year, in the previous month. Food and energy prices are the main drivers for inflation growth.

The raw food price index increased by 3.75% as the prices rose for rice flour and cereal products, meat and fruit and vegetables. The drought in Thailand’s agricultural regions also started to bite, causing fruit and vegetable prices to increase – the first rises in 10 months.

Meanwhile, energy prices rebounded with a growth of 2.07% based on rising global crude prices, after dropping for 3 consecutive months.

Core inflation stands at 0.58%, year on year, stable from 0.60%, year on year, in the previous month following stagnated prepared food, housing rent and medical and personal care price index.

SOURCE: scbeic.com

Business

400 baht minimum daily wage worries Thai business chamber

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

22 hours ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

400 baht minimum daily wage worries Thai business chamber | The Thaiger

The Thai Chamber of Commerce is raising concerns over the government’s proposal to raise the minimum daily wage to 400 baht. They say it will severely hit the country’s small to medium businesses.

Chamber chairman Kalin Sarasin says they have been discussing the proposal with Chamber members and business operators discussions with many business operators. They found that most of them worry over the impact of a further wage rise.

He said that only the major companies could make the adjustments to accommodate higher wages due to their massive capital holdings. Most of the companies canvassed by the chamber would rather see the government focus on upgrading labour skills.

Kalin said the government should promote more border trade, which is a key way to boost exports.

SOURCE: The Nation

400 baht minimum daily wage worries Thai business chamber | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Business

UPS says Thailand and Indonesia cargo traffic are winners in trade war

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

UPS says Thailand and Indonesia cargo traffic are winners in trade war | The Thaiger

Supply chains are quickly adapting to the US-China trade war and Thailand, Indonesia and Japan are the biggest growth markets in Asia for UPS, according to the American international package delivery and global logistics service.

UPS’s COO Jim Barber says there is no question that cargo volume from China to the US has significantly decreased but, with some manufacturers moving production out of China, other Asian markets are emerging as winners.

Speaking to Nikkei Asian Review, Jim said, “It is very clear to me that Thailand was the early beneficiary of some of the tariffs that were imposed in China. Our customers, many of whom had manufacturing facilities in Thailand, immediately could shift production there.”

Q2 earning for UPS’s international business this year were down 2.7%. In Q2 2018 earnings were up by 9.5%. Thailand, Indonesia and Japan were the top three Asia growth markets in Q2 this year, replacing previous leaders Vietnam and Taiwan.

Jim believes that Vietnam and India are likely to emerge as long-term winners of the ongoing trade spat as negotiations drag on.

Continue Reading

Business

Thai PC and notebook sales set to increase 5% in second half of year

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

Thai PC and notebook sales set to increase 5% in second half of year | The Thaiger
The market for personal computers and notebook computer will grow around 4.7% in the second half of this year, as students, gaming and e-sports continue to drive growth
The prediction from marketing director at Acer Computer, Nitipat Praweenwongwuthi. Acer recently conducted a survey into the needs of computer users and found that about 50% of customers who purchase gaming computers will utilise their computer for playing games and work while about 15% of users say they will use their computer to develop and create video.

Apple is one of computer players in the market driving student market growth. Early this month, the firm launched a global notebook computer campaign at prices some 4,000 baht lower than those on the market targeting university students.

Apple has updated its MacBook Air, adding True Tone to its Retina display for a more natural viewing experience, and lowering the price to 35,900 baht for members of the public and 31,900 baht for students.

In addition, the entry level 42,900 baht 13-inch MacBook Pro has been updated with the latest 8th-generation quad-core processors, making it twice as powerful than before. It also now features Touch Bar and Touch ID, a True Tone Retina display and the Apple T2 Security Chip, and is available to college students for 38,900 baht.

And it’s not only Apple that’s aiming to do better. Alvin Chen, country manager at Asus (Thailand) said that the second half this year will be better than the first, which saw a decline of 5%.  The second half, however, is expected to catch up with sales divided between 70% for notebooks and 30% for gaming notebooks.  Meanwhile, the processor market share as of May 2019 was shared by Intel at 59.3% and AMD at 40.7%.

Customers in Thai market today want middle and high end products and while in the past, gamers were after high performance, now it’s all about thin and light design and 15 inch screens.

“We kicked off our campaign by offering ASUS Pro Duo and other products specifically designed for the target group,” Chen said.

Since Microsoft Windows is used by more than 95 per cent of operating system (OS) for PC in Thailand, ASUS believe that the growing trend for content creator will favour the company over Apple’s Macbook,” said Alvin, adding that ASUS opening its first is going to have the first ASUS Store this month at Central World and in Rayong in early August.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

