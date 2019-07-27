WWF Thailand pushes for sustainable tourism and preservation | The Thaiger

Environment
WWF Thailand pushes for sustainable tourism and preservation
An animal lover, nature lover and a Thai national, CEO of World Wide Fund-Thailand, Natalie Phaholyothin is particularly proud of Thailand’s national environment and wildlife heritage.
“We have 127 national parks, which is quite a high number, and that in itself should be an indication of the potential for Thailand to become more of a sustainable tourism destination.
“All Thais should be really proud that we have so much biodiversity in Thailand. How do we make it sustainable? How can all Thais be encouraged to think about how we can co-exist with nature and thrive together? Because if we don’t preserve nature, we also don’t preserve our own future.”
The World Wide Fund for Nature was established in Thailand in 1995 and now employs 60 staff – a third are deployed in the field the majority of the time.
The World Wide Fund for Nature works with other NGOs and government organisations like the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. Since being registered as a foundation in Thailand in 2018, it also carries out fundraising work.
Natalie says that tiger and elephant conservation are two of WWF-Thailand’s key areas of focus. Together with the DNP the organisation has been closely monitoring the tiger population of Mae Wong and Khlong Lan National Parks in Nakhon Sawan and Kamphaeng Phet provinces, to protect the big cats from poaching and to ensure they have sufficient prey.
Addressing the issue of human-elephant ‘conflict’ is an important part of the work being done with wild elephants. In Prachuap Khiri Khan province’s Kuiburi National Park, which is surrounded almost completely by farms, WWF-Thailand has been involved in efforts to turn the area’s elephants from a problem into an asset for the locals.
Tourism-related training, with support from WWF-Thailand, has been provided to the community for a number of years. As such, many locals are tour guides and drivers catering to this wildlife-viewing market while some families offer homestays.
WWF-Thailand’s illegal wildlife trade program aims to reduce the demand for animal products like ivory, and it works with the Royal Thai Police and international organisations like Interpol and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.
While Thailand has taken major steps in recent years to stamp out the ivory trade, it is still a hotspot for the sale and trafficking of illegal ivory – much of which is from Africa where elephants continue to be slaughtered in large numbers – into Asian countries where demand is high.
There are good signs, said Natalie, of growing consciousness in helping to preserve the country’s natural treasures with reference in particular to the Thai Bankers’ Association and Bank of Thailand who now look more closely at who money is lent to.
SOURCE: Tourism Authority of Thailand
CEO of World Wide Fund-Thailand, Natalie Phaholyothin
Environment
Builders of Laos dam say they’re not responsible for lack of flow in Mekong River
Both the government of Laos and the builders of the Xayaburi dam are dismissing allegations that damming of the Mekong River, for the trial run of electricity generators, is one of the reasons for the sharp drop of water levels in the downstream stretches of the Mekong River. Water levels in the reservoir, 30 metres above the river, is about 2.75 metres deep.
Builders of the dam, CK Power Company (Thailand), a subsidiary of Ch Karn Chang, made the denials today.
Deputy managing director of CK Power Company, Anuparb Wonglakorn, says that the company raised the water level in the reservoir for technical purposes once in October last year.
He offered as the excuse that the influence of El Nino this year was largely to blame for the lowest amount of water flowing into the Mekong River in a century. He also criticised the Jinghong dam, in China’s southern Yunnan province, for releasing less water downstream, causing hardship for Lao people and Thais downstream, who rely on water from the Mekong, not only for consumption but for fishing and navigation.
Anuparb suggested that the Mekong River Commission, made up of Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, should invite Myanmar and China for talks about sustainable water management in the Mekong River.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Environment
Lost Leopard Cat kitten being cared by Phang Nga wildlife officials
The small leopard cat kitten, found near a rubber plantation, is doing well and being cared for by Phang Nga wildlife nursery staff. It is not known what happened to the kitten’s mother.
It was rescued on Monday near a rubber plantation in Krabi province by a Ban Pho Riang resident. The surprised passerby who found the the kitten fetched called officials at the Khao Phanom Bencha National Park.
They turned the Leopard Cat over to the Phang Nga wildlife nursery for care as it is still very young. Park chief Neramit Songsaeng says the cat will eventually be returned to the wild.
He said that leopard cats are a protected species by law and are listed in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora among the most endangered animals, and as “critically endangered” by the International Union for Conversation of Nature and Natural Resources.
Officials say that Leopard Cats are not suitable as a domestic pet.
Environment
A year after the Laos dam collapse homeless survivors wait for help
PHOTO: World Rainforest Movement
A year ago, a dam at the Xe Pian Xe Namnoy hydroelectric project in southern Laos collapsed under pressure of rising monsoon waters, sending floods downstream and killing over 70 people, though the official toll is lower.
12 months on, thousands are still waiting in temporary camps in the impoverished state. A report by International Rivers say nearly 5,000 people are living “hand to mouth” in the camps without adequate rations, housing or sanitation while firms behind the $1 billion project are yet to adequately compensate victims.
An official from the South Korean contractor SK E&C, one of the companies involved in the consortium managing the project, told AFP it is “willing to actively cooperate” once the Laos government investigation findings are released.
Laos has been fast-tracking dam-building and promoting itself as the “battery of Asia”, but experts have long warned about environmental dangers and the pace of construction.
The disaster is believed to be the deadliest dam accident in Laos history and allegations have pointed to construction flaws by the builder. International Rivers say the disaster should serve as a lesson for the hundreds of other dams planned in Laos and other countries along the ‘under pressure’ Mekong river.
The river starts in China and crawls down along eastern Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and Cambodia, ending in Vietnam.
International Rivers Southeast Asian program director Maureen Harris claims Laos authorities have continually advice from environment groups and scientists.
“For too long, repeated warnings from scientists, communities and civil society have been disregarded.”
Families of victims have received government payouts but the new report is calling on developers to step up and use insurance money to address claims.
The Laos PM addressed the issues in rare comments saying that the communist country will press on with its ambitious hydropower strategy but vowed to intensify oversight.
The Xe Pian Xe Namnoy hydroelectric breached on July 23 last year
SOURCE: AFP
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
Bangkok’s expat rental trends changing
Australian pair’s ‘misunderstanding’ puts Phuket Airport taxis and van services in spotlight
WWF Thailand pushes for sustainable tourism and preservation
Thailand’s headline inflation surged over 1% in March
Facebook removes accounts and pages because of “inauthentic behaviour”
Fights on offer as Pheu Thai MP and senator bicker in Parliament
HK Consulate warns Thais and visitors about weekend protests
Philippines tourism surges, despite last year’s Boracay closedown
Satun fisherman arrested trying to ship 216 kilos of marijuana south to Malaysia
Former police chief, turned MP, rails against the PM
6 benefits of morning walks
Thailand’s Ang Thong National Marine Park, the ‘new’ Maya Bay
Power bank explodes in backpack at Chiang Mai Airport – VIDEO
Thailand’s Future Forward denies bizarre ‘Illuminati’ accusations
400 baht minimum daily wage worries Thai business chamber
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
Trending
- Thai Life3 days ago
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Top 10 ways to save water at home
- Thailand2 days ago
Tobacco giant lobbies Thai government to reverse vaping laws
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
“Worst in ten years” – Chiang Mai hotels
- Crime3 days ago
Phuket’s roti knife attack victim identified as Ambassador’s son
- Pattaya4 days ago
Pattaya tourist slump – visitors leaking to Vietnam
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand’s taxi and tuk tuk scams and annoyances
- Thailand4 days ago
The world’s Top 10 wealthiest monarchs and royal families