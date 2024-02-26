Thailand optimises on Kazakhstan’s tourism and trade potential

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Deputy Foreign Minister of Thailand, Jakkapong Sangmanee, emphasised the government’s optimism about enhanced tourism and trade between Thailand and Kazakhstan. This follows the forthcoming signing of three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in April. Sangmanee, accompanied by the Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, led a delegation of Thai investors to Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, and its largest city, Almaty.

During their visit, the delegation explored various food manufacturing facilities and economic sites in Almaty and also visited the Shymbulak Mountain Resort, Central Asia’s largest ski resort. This was to gain insights into the country’s ecotourism promotion strategies.

Sangmanee spoke about the appeal of Kazakhstan’s ski resorts in attracting tourists during winter and highlighted the country’s growing summertime attractions. He noted Kazakhstan as a new market for Thailand’s tourism industry, reported Bangkok Post.

Sangmanee revealed that last year, over 172,000 Kazakh tourists visited Thailand, mainly comprising families and couples. These tourists typically stayed for around two weeks, predominantly in beach resorts, and spent approximately 75,000 baht (US$2,100) per person. The Thai government anticipates welcoming over 200,000 Kazakh tourists this year.

Sangmanee further stated that the MoUs, which will be signed by the foreign affairs ministers of both countries in April, will provide a clearer direction for trade and tourism. Thailand’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Lieutenant Chatchawan Sakornsin, added that the MoU and the extension of the visa exemption policy for Kazakh tourists will bolster trade between the two countries.

Chanintr Chalisarapong, from the Board of Trade of Thailand’s Executive Committee, acknowledged the potential of Kazakhstan for business development and deemed the visit a good opportunity for Thai investors to promote their tourism industry, wellness, food, and agricultural products to the Kazakh population.

In related news, Thailand extended visa-free travel for Kazakh tourists for six months, boosting tourism figures. The scheme, initially introduced last year, aimed to stimulate tourism and saw a notable increase in visitors from Kazakhstan. Plans to extend visa-free travel to citizens of additional countries were also discussed.