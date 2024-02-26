Tragedy strikes over land dispute as neighbour takes own life

Photo courtesy of Matichon

Shock reverberated through the community as news broke that a neighbour involved in a land dispute tragically ended their life.

The sudden turn of events in this ongoing property conflict has sparked a wave of reactions, including from the renowned lawyer Decha Kittiwittayanan, who represents Sun, the nephew of the landowner known as Agu and Agu himself. Decha took to social media to express his sadness and to request forgiveness for the departed.

The 51 year old neighbour, identified as Sriprapha, was embroiled in a bitter legal tussle over the occupation of land she claimed was hers. In a distressing development, reports surfaced that Sriprapha succumbed to the pressure of the dispute, leading her to take her own life in her two-story home’s bathroom.

The lawyer, Decha, conveyed the news to Agu, who was left in disbelief and deeply saddened by the turn of events, reported KhaoSod.

Decha’s social media posts have been filled with updates on the case, shedding light on the emotional toll that such disputes can take on individuals. He shared a message from the page, revealing the intense stress that led Sriprapha to harm herself, resulting in her untimely death.

The community has been left to grapple with the complex emotions that arise from such a tragic outcome, intertwined with issues of property rights and legal battles.

As the neighbourhood processes this loss, the case highlights the severe impact that legal conflicts over property can have on those involved. Decha, acting as an intermediary between the family and the public, continues to provide insights into the case, emphasizing the need for compassion and understanding in the face of such tragedies.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.