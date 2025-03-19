Man arrested for using fake licence plate in Phang Nga

A man has been arrested by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and Highway Police after being caught with a fake licence plate in a bizarre case of forgery in Phang Nga.

The suspect, identified as Nattawut, was taken into custody for the offence of forgery and use of forged official documents after a swift police operation.

The case began in February when a woman, living in Bangkok, received a speeding ticket for a car in the southern region. The problem? She had not been in that area during the time the ticket was issued.

After filing a complaint with the Highway Police, officials quickly discovered that a vehicle of the same make and model as the woman’s car was being used in Phang Nga and Phuket provinces, but with a forged licence plate attached.

While patrolling the area, police officers spotted the suspicious car and ordered it to stop. Upon inspection, they found that the driver was Nattawut, who had been using a counterfeit license plate on the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that the defects in the license plate did not match the standards set by the Department of Land Transport.

Nattawut was arrested on the spot, and the fake documents were confiscated as evidence. He was then taken to the Takua Thung Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported The Phuket News.

The operation was carried out under the direction of Police Lieutenant General Jiraphop Phuridet, Commander of the CIB, Police Major General Kongkrit Lertsitthikun, Commander of the Highway Police Division, and Police Colonel Intharat Panya, Superintendent of the 7th Traffic Police Division.

This arrest highlights the ongoing efforts by Thai police to crack down on counterfeit vehicle registrations and forged documents, with more arrests expected as the investigation continues.

The case also serves as a reminder of the importance of proper vehicle documentation and the consequences of attempting to circumvent the law with fake plates.