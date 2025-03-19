Man arrested for using fake licence plate in Phang Nga

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 19, 2025
119 1 minute read
Man arrested for using fake licence plate in Phang Nga
Pictures courtesy of ข่าวภูเก็ต

A man has been arrested by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and Highway Police after being caught with a fake licence plate in a bizarre case of forgery in Phang Nga.

The suspect, identified as Nattawut, was taken into custody for the offence of forgery and use of forged official documents after a swift police operation.

The case began in February when a woman, living in Bangkok, received a speeding ticket for a car in the southern region. The problem? She had not been in that area during the time the ticket was issued.

After filing a complaint with the Highway Police, officials quickly discovered that a vehicle of the same make and model as the woman’s car was being used in Phang Nga and Phuket provinces, but with a forged licence plate attached.

Related Articles

While patrolling the area, police officers spotted the suspicious car and ordered it to stop. Upon inspection, they found that the driver was Nattawut, who had been using a counterfeit license plate on the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that the defects in the license plate did not match the standards set by the Department of Land Transport.

Man arrested for using fake licence plate in Phang Nga | News by Thaiger

Nattawut was arrested on the spot, and the fake documents were confiscated as evidence. He was then taken to the Takua Thung Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported The Phuket News.

The operation was carried out under the direction of Police Lieutenant General Jiraphop Phuridet, Commander of the CIB, Police Major General Kongkrit Lertsitthikun, Commander of the Highway Police Division, and Police Colonel Intharat Panya, Superintendent of the 7th Traffic Police Division.

This arrest highlights the ongoing efforts by Thai police to crack down on counterfeit vehicle registrations and forged documents, with more arrests expected as the investigation continues.

The case also serves as a reminder of the importance of proper vehicle documentation and the consequences of attempting to circumvent the law with fake plates.

Latest Thailand News
Man arrested for using fake licence plate in Phang Nga Thailand News

Man arrested for using fake licence plate in Phang Nga

1 hour ago
Thai food takes Tokyo: Commerce Ministry serves up 2 billion baht export success Thailand News

Thai food takes Tokyo: Commerce Ministry serves up 2 billion baht export success

2 hours ago
Severe storm in Chiang Rai causes major damage and injuries Northern Thailand News

Severe storm in Chiang Rai causes major damage and injuries

2 hours ago
Cambodian monks disrobed in Pattaya for breaching Buddhist rules Pattaya News

Cambodian monks disrobed in Pattaya for breaching Buddhist rules

2 hours ago
Thai police seize 4.4 million meth pills worth 90 million baht Crime News

Thai police seize 4.4 million meth pills worth 90 million baht

2 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn asks Thais to don elephant pants for Songkran Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn asks Thais to don elephant pants for Songkran

2 hours ago
Mountain B pub owner sentenced to 5 years for deadly fire (video) Thailand News

Mountain B pub owner sentenced to 5 years for deadly fire (video)

2 hours ago
Dutch tourists fined for provocative dancing on Bangla Road, Phuket Phuket News

Dutch tourists fined for provocative dancing on Bangla Road, Phuket

2 hours ago
Cheers: Thailand national parks uncork plan for booze zones Thailand News

Cheers: Thailand national parks uncork plan for booze zones

2 hours ago
Pickup truck crash in Phatthalung kills woman, injures another Road deaths

Pickup truck crash in Phatthalung kills woman, injures another

3 hours ago
Thailand Post boosts fruit delivery with EMS service Thailand News

Thailand Post boosts fruit delivery with EMS service

3 hours ago
Up in smoke: Nakhon Pathom paper factory fire burns 10m baht Thailand News

Up in smoke: Nakhon Pathom paper factory fire burns 10m baht

3 hours ago
Zero baht, zero excuses: VietJet Thailand unveils sky-high savings Thailand News

Zero baht, zero excuses: VietJet Thailand unveils sky-high savings

3 hours ago
Tomboy twins flee Pathum Thani after fatally stabbing Burmese man Thailand News

Tomboy twins flee Pathum Thani after fatally stabbing Burmese man

3 hours ago
Bad karma: Ex-builder nabbed for 16m baht amulets, gold theft Bangkok News

Bad karma: Ex-builder nabbed for 16m baht amulets, gold theft

4 hours ago
Ex-security guard found dead in abandoned Nonthaburi building Thailand News

Ex-security guard found dead in abandoned Nonthaburi building

4 hours ago
Lop Buri’s got a monkey on its back: Officials&#8217; primate crackdown Thailand News

Lop Buri’s got a monkey on its back: Officials’ primate crackdown

4 hours ago
Love at first swipe: Thai man loses motorcycle in dating app scam Thailand News

Love at first swipe: Thai man loses motorcycle in dating app scam

4 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for alleged harassment of teen in park Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested for alleged harassment of teen in park

4 hours ago
Tractor traction: Uthai Thani cops defend noisy farmer&#8217;s arrest Thailand News

Tractor traction: Uthai Thani cops defend noisy farmer’s arrest

5 hours ago
Nan’s worst: Thai man arrested for lewd video call blackmail Crime News

Nan’s worst: Thai man arrested for lewd video call blackmail

5 hours ago
No vacation panic: Phuket hoteliers stay cool on visa cut fears Phuket News

No vacation panic: Phuket hoteliers stay cool on visa cut fears

5 hours ago
Thai officer transferred for hitting the stage instead of the beat Thailand News

Thai officer transferred for hitting the stage instead of the beat

5 hours ago
Smoke scare at sea: Pattaya tourist boat evacuates 35 passengers Pattaya News

Smoke scare at sea: Pattaya tourist boat evacuates 35 passengers

5 hours ago
Bangkok bust: 191 unit raids luxury home, nabs drug dealer Bangkok News

Bangkok bust: 191 unit raids luxury home, nabs drug dealer

5 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 19, 2025
119 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Cambodian monks disrobed in Pattaya for breaching Buddhist rules

Cambodian monks disrobed in Pattaya for breaching Buddhist rules

2 hours ago
Thai police seize 4.4 million meth pills worth 90 million baht

Thai police seize 4.4 million meth pills worth 90 million baht

2 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn asks Thais to don elephant pants for Songkran

PM Paetongtarn asks Thais to don elephant pants for Songkran

2 hours ago
Mountain B pub owner sentenced to 5 years for deadly fire (video)

Mountain B pub owner sentenced to 5 years for deadly fire (video)

2 hours ago