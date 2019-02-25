Thai AirAsia looking to purchase stake in local rival Nok Air | The Thaiger

Business
Thai AirAsia looking to purchase stake in local rival Nok Air
Having a cashed-up and aggressive competitor looking to buy a stake in Nok Air will send more shudders down the corridors of the lumbering local behometh, Thai Airways.
Asia Aviation, the majority shareholders of Thailand’s low-cost Air Asia franchise Thai AirAsia, says it was considering buying a stake in local rival Nok Airlines. The announcement has sent Nok’s share prices soaring.
The company is currently considering whether such investment is appropriate,” according to Chief Financial Officer, Santhat Sanguandikul. Nok Air’s share prices has risen 13% in early trading today.
The Jurangkool family, which owns unlisted auto-parts company, Thai Summit and Thai Steel Cable, currently has a 53% stake in Nok Air. The company has a market capitalisation of 9.3 billion baht, according to Bangkok Post, and the stock is currently trading at 3.06 baht, its highest since March 2018.
The announcement comes as flailing national carrier, Thai Airways waived its rights to subscribe new shares in Nok Air and dropped holdings to 15.9% from 21.8%.
Asia Aviation owns 55% of Thai AirAsia, with the remaining stake held by the Malaysia’s AirAsia Group.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.
Looking to jettison some items before jetsetting away or chartering a yacht? Look no further than Thaiger Classifieds where you can find and post items, work, property and more for free.
Business
China lowers growth targets to lowest in 28 years
“A more complicated environment as well as risks and challenges, foreseeable and otherwise, that are greater in number and size.”
by Chong Koh Ping, The Straits Times – Asia News Network
China will set lower growth targets, between 6-6.5% this year, as the world’s second largest economy loses steam due to the ongoing trade war with the US along with weaker domestic and global demand.
“We must be fully prepared for a tough struggle,” said Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the opening of the annual session of the national Parliament this morning.
“A full analysis of developments in and outside China shows that in pursuing development this year, we face a graver and more complicated environment as well as risks and challenges, foreseeable and otherwise, that are greater in number and size.”
While he noted the “mounting downward pressure” on the economy, he stressed that massive stimulus to prop up growth will not be rolled out this time.
“We must not attend to immediate concerns or adopt short-term stimulus policies that will end up undermining long-term development and generating new risks.”
To give the manufacturing and small and micro businesses a leg-up, he announced further tax cuts and a reduction in company contributions to social insurance schemes in the government’s work report to help them cope with the rising costs of doing business.
The world’s second largest economy expanded at its slowest pace in 28 years to grow at 6.6% in 2018, down from 6.8% in 2017.
Economists expect growth this year to ease to below 6.3 per cent. In recent weeks, Beijing has loosened credit, rolled out more infrastructure projects and cut taxes to support the economy.
Mr Li told nearly 3,000 lawmakers at the Great Hall of The People in Beijing that 2019 is a crucial year for China to reach its goal of becoming a “moderately prosperous” society, referring to the country’s aim to double 2010 gross domestic product (GDP) and per capita income and lifting all citizens from extreme poverty by 2020.
Some 800 billion yuan will be pumped in to build railways, and another 1.8 trillion yuan for building roads and waterway projects.
More investments will be pumped in for intercity transportation, logistics, utilities, disaster prevention and aviation, he added.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the opening of the annual session of the national Parliament this morning
Business
Burn baby burn – The Netflix cash strategy to stay on top
Netflix, the online TV streaming service, is gaining more viewers in the US and around the world, but is burning through astonishing amounts of cash in producing new content.
In 2018 Netflix churned through $3 billion in losses. Negative cash flow that accelerated to $1.3 billion in Q4, more than double the year before.
But it’s all a part of a plan according to Netflix. They claim they expect to burn through another $3 billion this year as well. This year’s plan is to make more original content, do more marketing, particularly outside the US and add even more subscribers.
On the plus side, Netflix continues to rapidly add new subscribers to its streaming platform and revenue continues to climb sharply.
Their intention is to keep the accelerator pedal down with spending and adding new subscribers to make it increasingly difficult for new streaming businesses to to get traction and reach critical market mass.
But CNN business reports that the business model can’t last forever.
Statista.com says, according to their calculations, Netflix will have more than 546 thousand subscribers in Thailand by 2020.
Neil Begley, Moody’s senior vice president says “It’s not sustainable.”
“Strategically, Netflix is doing all the right things. But they’ve layered over that a level of financial risk that would make a lot of people uncomfortable.”
But Netflix says they’re addressing the income side of the business as well with a rise in subscription charges for its US subscribers.
The streaming service added a 8.8 million new paid subscribers in Q4, 2018, even topping their own forecasts. Netflix now has 139 million paying members, up from 110 million at the start of 2018.
This equates to around 10% of total US screen time, a massive and growing slice of total eyeballs, cutting into the revenues of broadcast and cable services. And they’re growing their business without any advertising revenue.
Business
Thai Airways says it will stick to ‘rehabilitation plan’ despite 11.6 billion baht loss in 2018
It hasn’t been a good week for Thai Airways as the national airline continues to fly passengers to their original destinations days after flights were cancelled and rescheduled due to Pakistan airspace closures. Even yesterday Thai Airways was reporting a backlog of up to 2,000 passengers they were hoping to clear before the end of this weekend.
Meanwhile, it emerged yesterday that Thai Airways International reported a net loss of 11.6 billion baht compared to a 2.1 billion baht loss the year before.
The airline is putting its increased losses down to higher fuel and repair costs.
The national carrier reported to the Stock Exchange of Thailand yesterday that their operating income rose 3.9% year on year to 199.5 billion baht. At the same time, operating costs jumped over 10% to 205.6 billion baht
Thai Airways’ new President Sumeth Damrongchaitham reported that the airline took delivery of five planes but decommissioned two older Boeing B737s during the past 12 months, resulting in a net addition of three planes to its fleet to 103 planes in service.
The cabin load factor averaged 77.6% in 2018, that’s down from 79.2% the year before.
The company said competition remained high in 2018 and fuel prices were at the highest levels in four years.
Thai Airways says it will stick with its rehabilitation plan, which involves ongoing fleet modernisation and ‘Ground to Sky’ service integration. Other focuses are improved digital marketing and the maintenance repair and overhaul centre at U-Tapao airport near Pattaya.
Thai Airways shares closed down 3.8% to 12.60 baht in trading on the SET.
Top 10 movies made in Thailand
Stunning new Lux Neo villas at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Top 10 things to know about Phuket for beginners (2019)
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Five metre king cobra caught in Krabi restaurant – VIDEO
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2019)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Boom boom on the border – Thailand’s unlikely red-light district
Two headless bodies found on Rayong beaches near Pattaya
Italian couple killed as truck rolls on top of them in Chumphon – VIDEO
Thailand loses its ‘cheap living’ reputation – Numbeo
A third of expats may have to leave – Survey on new ‘retirement’ visa extension
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs (2019)
Phuket tourist decides hotel awning more comfortable than his room
Wheelchair-bound man shot dead under a flyover in Chiang Mai
Chinese man arrested for using Thai ID card to lure foreign investors
China lowers growth targets to lowest in 28 years
12 year old strangles himself in home accident
Thanathorn’s “unfinished 1932 mission” questioned
72 year old grandmother raped and killed in Chumphon
Foreigner found hanged from tree in Pattaya
MasterChef Thailand responds to furore on social media
Russian woman dies after falling from fourth floor in Patong
250,000 northerners seek help for smog-related conditions
Future Forward deputy leader admits sharing fake news
Upstart Chinese start-up shades Samsung and Huawei
Weather for March 5
Air quality for Thailand – March 5
Motorbike driver dies after collision with minivan in Thalang – VIDEO
PABUK a tropical storm, not a typhoon
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Trending
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Top 10 movies made in Thailand
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
-
Phuket2 days ago
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs (2019)
-
Hua Hin3 days ago
Beware: Dangerous jellyfish. Just don’t tell the Chinese.
-
Opinion1 day ago
Statistics don’t lie, agents do
-
Phuket3 days ago
The Patong Bay Hill Resort – where your holiday begins!
-
Southeast Asia1 day ago
Two week+ wait for visa appointments at Thai Embassy in Vientiane, Laos
-
Bangkok3 days ago
126 Grand Palace taxi and tuk tuk drivers, and local vendors, arrested