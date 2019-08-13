Thai advertisers deserting Print, but love Cinema and Transit ads | The Thaiger

Thai businesses are shunning newspapers and magazines for advertising, but still support cinema advertising and ‘transit’ media.

Newspaper advertising spend dropped nearly 28%. Magazine spending wasn’t far behind dropping nearly 25%, year on year.

Thailand’s advertising spend dropped 0.42% year on year in July to about 9.143 billion baht, according to Nielsen media report. The report says that only cinema, in-store, and transit media showed growth.

Cinema advertising posted the highest growth in advertising spending in July at 55.9% to 979 million baht, up from 628 million baht earned in July last year. Meanwhile, ad spending on in-store media jumped 8.8 % to 99 million baht, up from 91 million baht. Ad spending on transit media (like BTS and MRT stations and trains) also increased slightly by 1.20% to 504 million baht in July this year, up from 498 million baht in 2018.

Newspapers still suffered the biggest slump in ad spending, down 27.7% to 400 million baht from 553 million a year ago. Ad spending on magazines also fell significantly by 24.8% from 101 million baht to 76 million baht.

Ad spending on terrestrial and digital TVs dropped 3.33% in July this year, Cable and satellite TVs also saw a 3.5% drop, radio advertising only dropped 1.44% while outdoor media followed the same trend, dipping a minor 0.34%.

Advertising spending in the first seven months of 2019 continued to fall, going down to 59.861 billion baht from 60.920 billion baht.

SOURCE: The Nation