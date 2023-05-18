Nitori flagship store to open at CentralWorld in August

Central Pattana Plc, a leading real estate developer, has announced plans to open a flagship store for Nitori, a popular Japanese furniture and home furnishings brand, at CentralWorld in August. The new Nitori store will occupy over 2,600 square metres of space in Zone I on the mall’s fifth floor.

The Japanese brand also has plans to open a second branch at Central Westgate in the fourth quarter of this year. Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, head of marketing at Central Pattana, highlighted the company’s aim to be a business partner for both domestic and international brands, with their strength lying in having Central malls in strategic locations across the nation, particularly in Bangkok and Greater Bangkok.

Tangpoonsinthana explained that each mall has become a “centre of life” for the communities in each neighbourhood, contributing to the local economy. “Central Pattana’s marketing can help brands optimise and scale up their businesses across the country,” he said.

He further emphasised the trust they have received from world-class brands, as Nitori plans to open two branches with them in the first phase: the flagship store at CentralWorld in August and another branch at Central Westgate in the fourth quarter. CentralWorld is situated in the heart of Bangkok, with approximately 600,000 visitors per day passing through the area. The mall features a variety of well-known brands from both Thailand and abroad.

Tangpoonsinthana also revealed that Nitori chose to open another branch at Central Westgate, a regional mall that supports urban expansion and growth from Bangkok in a rapidly growing location. Nitori offers a wide range of furniture and home furnishings at affordable prices, with a focus on understanding people’s way of life and improving their lifestyles through innovative product design and space maximisation at reasonable prices, reports Bangkok Post.

Recent comments:
BigHewer
2023-05-18 20:12
Good news for Thai consumers. Nitori is an excellent retailer IMO. My house is kitted out with Nitori gear, very happy with the quality and durability.
Marc26
2023-05-18 21:06
52 minutes ago, BigHewer said: Good news for Thai consumers. Nitori is an excellent retailer IMO. My house is kitted out with Nitori gear, very happy with the quality and durability. I am a big fan of all Japanese products…
