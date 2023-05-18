Micron to invest £3.7bn in Japan’s EUV tech for advanced chip production

Image courtesy of Micron company

Micron Technology revealed planned yesterday to invest up to 500 billion yen (US$3.7 billion) in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology in the coming years, supported by the Japanese government. The advanced EUV lithography chip-making machines will be utilised to manufacture 1-gamma chips, which are essential for the mass production of materials used in complex applications such as image processing networks.

Follow us on :













The semiconductor firm will become the first to introduce EUV technology to Japan for production purposes. Micron anticipates ramping up EUV production on the 1-gamma node in Taiwan and Japan from 2025 onwards. This news follows the US memory chip maker’s initiation of mass production of its high-capacity, low-power 1-beta dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips at its Hiroshima facility last year. DRAM chips are a type of memory chip that loses memory when power is disconnected.

Japan is working to revitalise its chip sector, as its global market share has dropped to approximately 10% from around 50% in the late 1980s. Meanwhile, the United States is increasingly encouraging its allies to collaborate in order to counter China’s advancements in chip and advanced technology development, reports Channel News Asia.