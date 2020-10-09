Business
Mr ‘Phuket Seasted’ is back with his Crypto Cruise Ship
From the man who was chased away from the Phuket offshore ‘Seasted’ by the Royal Thai Navy, along with his Thai girlfriend, the very same Chad Elwartowski is now launching a Crypto Cruise Ship. The company he was representing at the time, Ocean Builders, is again behind the new venture.
Just to recap from April last year…
“A couple has successfully set up a ‘Seastead’ near Phuket. Seasteading is aiming to build floating societies with “significant political autonomy”. Nearly half the world’s surface is unclaimed by any nation-state, and many coastal nations can legislate “seasteads” in their territorial waters (like a “homestead” but wetter).
Website ‘Bitcoin.com’ and ‘Ocean.builders’ report that the couple Chad Elwartowski and his Thai girlfriend Nadia Summergirl are are the first seasteaders who established a small seastead 12 nautical miles off Phuket. Most of the construction of the Seasteading was built on the island of Phuket. The installation in the sea started on January 9.
Mr Elwartowski reveals that the reason that they have chosen to settle near Phuket as the construction price is cheap. The sea is suitable for the establishment as waves are not too high and can attract many tourists.”
Cut to the chase… the Thai Government weren’t too chuffed about the establishment of a floating home, anchored in position, just off the coast of Phuket, along with Ocean Builders’ claims of ‘sovereignty’, etc, etc. The basically told the couple to take their ‘seastead’ and leave the country. You can read more about the fiasco HERE. The Navy later towed the large aluminium can back to shore and sold it for scrap.
“American Chad Elwartowski and his Thai partner, Nadia Supranee Thepdet, say they are on the run from police in Thailand after the government has accused the couple of trying to lay claim to Thai maritime territory with their ‘seastead’, a maritime house considered to be a permanent dwelling at sea off Phuket.”
At the time Ocean Builders said Mr Elwartowski and his girlfriend were simply volunteers who would live in the seasted as part of the experiment. Now it emerges that Chad Elwartowski is indeed the Chief Operations Officer of Ocean Builders.
A media release from Ocean Builders at the time… “Chad and Nadia were volunteers excited about the prospect of living free. They took pictures and videos of the whole process and posted it on social media. They spent a few weeks on the seastead and documented their adventure.
They were in no way involved in the design, construction, decision on where it was located or any funding for the construction of the seastead.
The team surrounding the project were early adopters of bitcoin, and with wealth acquired that way it has spent around US$150,000 on the project.”
Now Chad is back, along with his crypto investors. They’ve licked their wounds from all the undue media attention 18 months ago in Thailand and are launching their latest sea-going project the The Crypto Cruise Ship… “a residential gathering place for entrepreneurs, researchers, and expats, will be launching in January 2021. Cabins go up for auction November 5th.”
“Out of adversity comes opportunity, so they say, and a group of marine engineering entrepreneurs is taking advantage of the current downturn in the cruising industry to expand their operations in Panama.”
“The Crypto Cruise Ship is being prepared to set sail from the Mediterranean and anchor in the Gulf of Panama. The 804 ft ship (245 metres), recently purchased from a major cruise line, is to be named MS Satoshi. It includes 777 cabins with a capacity of 2020 people plus crew and crew quarters. Facilities include multiple restaurants, a theatre, casino, gym and wellness areas. The ship will be used for residency, tourism, research, and office space. It will also provide an incubator environment for entrepreneurs.”
“Cabins will be sold in an upcoming auction to those interested in owning a permanent residence on the ship. Vacation rentals will also be available.”
“The cabins will be sold by Ocean Builders, the company currently building floating homes on the Caribbean coast of Panama. Ship operations will be run by a spinoff company, Viva Vivas.”
“The ship will be anchored a 30-minute ferry ride away from Panama City in the Gulf of Panama. While Ocean Builders recently began construction of its floating, off-grid SeaPod homes on the Caribbean side of Panama, they plan on housing employees on the ship as they begin building on the Pacific side as well. Their goal is to create a floating community for the advancement of ocean technology, engineering, sustainable living, and experimentation.”
So far the venture is off to a rocky start with our quick check of their website coming up with this…
“The MS Satoshi will become an incubator for innovation and entrepreneurship. It will be a gathering place for digital nomads, cryptocurrency enthusiasts, expats, researchers, and sustainability entrepreneurs.”
As key investor Chad Elwartowski, COO of Ocean Builders, says, “We look forward to creating a hub for technology and innovation here in Panama. Our goal is to figure out how to live sustainably on the sea and chart new waters in this new frontier.”
“200 cabins will be available in the first round of the auction, which begins November 5th and ends November 28th. Cabins are tentatively priced between $25,000-$50,000. The ship will be ready for residents to move in by early 2021.”
Best wishes to the Good Ship MS Satoshi. May the waves be left behind and fair winds carry the passengers to new and exciting adventures.
Expats
Expat shift drives changes in Bangkok’s condo market
Thailand’s dominant working expat nationality in past decades has been Japanese, currently making up 18% of expatriates in the country. But, while Japanese expatriate numbers are decreasing, a CBRE report notes that Chinese and Filipinos are on the rise. There were 28,560 Japanese expats in Thailand as of Q3 2020, just ahead of the Chinese expat contingent at 25,811.
As China’s manufacturing has shifted overseas and Filipino expatriates have increased in line with local demand for teachers fluent in English, there’s been a continuing de-centralisation of the expat communities living in Thailand.
Rathawat Kuvijitrsuwan, Head of CBRE Research and Consulting, Thailand says thatJapanese expatriates primarily work in manufacturing, export/retail/automotive, real estate services including leasing, and business services sectors.
“The decline in the Japanese expatriate population in Thailand is due to high industry maturity where locals can fulfil expatriate jobs competently, relatively high wages, and industrial relocation to neighbouring countries such as Vietnam and Cambodia.”
Rapid industrialisation in Thailand between the mid-1980s until the Asian Financial Crisis in 1997 saw a surge in the Japanese expatriate population culminating in Thailand as the fourth largest Japanese population outside Japan at its 2015 peak after USA, China and Australia. However, the population size has experienced a 22% decrease since then, the lowest amount since 2012.
Meanwhile, the amount of Filipino and Chinese expatriates, the two fastest growing nationalities, have increased by 38% (13,146 to 18,472) and 31% (from 18,812 to 25,811) over the past 5 years, according to the Foreign Workers Administration Office.
Chinese nationals in Thailand work mainly in manufacturing as the country shifts its production outside China to avoid US tariffs on Chinese-made goods. Filipino nationals work mainly as teachers due to their native fluency in English and the relatively lower wages than their European, North American, Australian and New Zealand counterparts, making them a strong force behind international and bilingual schools in Bangkok.
CBRE Research reveals that extensions of downtown Bangkok such as Rama IX and Ratchadapisek have become Chinese expatriate hotspots due to amenities such as Chinese-centric restaurants, shops and convenient MRT access. Similarly, On Nut is a preferred area for Filipino expatriates due to lower rentals than early to mid-Sukhumvit while still affording convenient BTS access.
Condominiums for rent along Ekkamai BTS generally command over 15% premium in rent compared to condominiums along Phra Khanong BTS, despite being just one station apart.
“This means affordable midtown condominiums along mass transit lines with a maximum of two interchanges away from expatriate office hotspots could become increasingly attractive to investors seeking rental properties with expatriate demand as expatriate areas could de-centralise outwards in line with high-growth expatriate nationalities and their respective preferred areas.”
SOURCE: CBRE
Business
Thai Airways to provide flights to some international destinations this month
Thai Airways, the beleaguered national carrier currently undergoing a “rehabilitation” process (code for bankruptcy and restructure proceedings), says it’s laying on a number of special flights to destinations outside the Kingdom this month. Nation Thailand reports that the airline is introducing flights to Hong Kong, Taipei, London, Copenhagen and Stockholm. Executive Vice President Wiwat Piyawiroj says the flights are being provided to help those who need to travel to those destinations.
Thai Airways is already under fire for not refunding, or long delays in refunding, tickets sold before the grounding of the airline, for dates after the closure of the Thai borders.
The details of the new routes can be found below. All times are local…
Bangkok – Hong Kong
October 21: Departing Bangkok at 1.55pm, arriving Hong Kong 5.40pm
October 28: Departing Bangkok at 2.00pm, arriving Hong Kong at 5.45pm
Bangkok – Taipei
October 8, 16, 23: Departing Bangkok at 8.25am, arriving Taipei 1.05pm
October 30: Departing Bangkok at 8.15am, arriving Taipei at 12.45am
Bangkok – London
October 4, 11, and 18: Departing Bangkok at 12.50am, arriving London at 7.10pm
October 25: Departing Bangkok at 1.20pm, arriving London 7.35pm
Bangkok – Copenhagen
October 4, 11, and 18: Departing Bangkok at 6.50am, arriving Copenhagen at 1.05pm
October 25: Departing Bangkok at 6.50pm, arriving Copenhagen 12.35am
Bangkok – Stockholm
October 14: Departing Bangkok at 7.05am, arriving Stockholm at 1.10pm
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Business
Thai Vietjet introduce new “Deluxe” product for domestic routes in Thailand
Thai Vietjet, which currently operates 13 domestic routes within Thailand, is launching a new “Deluxe” product, starting from 999 baht. The “Deluxe” tickets will include 7 kilos of carry-on and 20 kilos of checked luggage (currently an additional charge), as well as seat selection and priority check-in. Date, route and flight changes are also permitted 1 time, free of charge.
Deluxe fares are available for travel between October 6 and December 31, excluding public holidays, on all domestic routes operated by the carrier. The 999 baht price tag does not include taxes and fees. Thai Vietjet is adding a number of new routes to its current network, including Chiang Rai to Hat Yai from November 1, and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi to Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani from November 4.
The airline’s full network of domestic routes can be viewed at www.vietjetair.com. It also operates a number of international routes between Thailand and Vietnam and between Thailand and China, but not at the moment.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
