Clerk calls out Thai Army for alleged corruption | The Thaiger

Clerk calls out Thai Army for alleged corruption
An army clerk is calling out the Thai Army for alleged corruption, saying he was forced to withdraw money under his name which was then falsely documented as a travel expense.
Clerk at the army’s Ordnance Material Rebuild Centre, Narongchai Intarakawi, posted photos of documents on Facebook, showing the withdraw listed as a work-related travel expense. He says there have been no trips and no receipts that prove the money was used for travel. He said the documents are “evidence of corrupt practices” and he used the hashtags #ReformtheArmy and #Thatsnotourtax.
“Those who fight corruption will be targeted and eventually dismissed or even prosecuted.”
Anti-corruption commission to re-investigate handling of “Boss” hit-and-run case
The “Boss” hit-and-run saga drags on, now with the National Anti-Corruption Commission saying it’s received a copy of an independent report on the handling of the case and plans to compare it with its own findings.
Meanwhile, as investigation follows investigation, the whereabouts of Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, heir to the Red Bull empire, remain unknown. The assistant national police chief says officers are concerned about the chances of finding and bringing him back to Thailand to face charges, which include reckless driving causing death and drugs charges including the alleged use of cocaine.
So far, 7 police officers have been implicated in the anti-corruption commission’s report, accused of mismanaging the case against Boss and colluding to get him off.
Former Muay Thai champion dies after poisonous centipede bite
A 52 year old former Muay Thai champion has died from a blood infection after he was bit by a giant poisonous centipede. Dokmaipa Por Pongsawang was bit only a few days ago, but didn’t seek medical treatment until he was seriously ill, experiencing chills and dizziness.
The Kalasin Hospital director says the former fighter died from a severe blood infection. The fighter also had diabetes.
Anger as CCTV shows accused Sarasas teacher undressing female student in front of male teacher
A furious mother is accusing the teacher at the centre of abuse allegations at a private school, of sexually assaulting her daughter by undressing her in front of a male teacher.
The incidents happened at the Sarasas Witaed Ratchapruek School, in the central province of Nonthaburi.
Last week Ornuma Plodprong admitted to her abusive behaviour but said she would press charges of defamation against the parents who were accusing her of the assaults, all caught on CCTV. She’s already been fired and charged with assault.
Now, new CCTV footage shows her undressing a female student in front of a male Filipino teacher, further infuriating parents. The teacher has apologised to parents, saying she will withdraw charges of assault she had previously filed against them.
(MAIN STORY) First batch of Special Tourist Visa arrivals for Phuket ‘postponed’
If you were a traveller, trying to get accurate information about how and when you could return to Thailand, you’d be rightfully confused. So are we.
Now it looks like that the arrival of the first Special Tourist Visa travellers, headed for Phuket, has been postponed to at least until the end of the month. Scheduled charter flights for Scandinavian and Chinese travellers have been pushed back to at least the end of October.
Just as the first passengers were scheduled to arrive, the arrival dates have been shuffled back again as, according to local Phuket tourism officials, “preparation for receiving foreign travellers are not complete”.
Now, adding to the confusion, the Public Health Minister contradicted that information yesterday afternoon and said that a plane of Chinese tourists is still arriving today. Phuket airport officials have also said they’re 100% ready with hundreds of trained personnel.
The number of tourists, the preparations, confirmed flights, precise arrangements – all up in the air. The Phuket Governor, Thai Public Health Minister, TAT Governor and Phuket Airport officials are all saying different things.
Our best guess is that the mercurial Public Heath Minister has again mis-spoken and that the flights have indeed been delayed until at least October 25.
Dengue fever surges 400% in Northern Thailand province, compared to 2019
The northern province of Mae Hong Son has become a dengue fever hotspot as the number of cases more than quadruple compared to the case numbers of last year.
The northern province currently has the Kingdom’s highest number of cases of the mosquito-borne illness, recording nearly 1,400 infections and 1 death this year. The most number of cases are 10-14 year olds, followed by those aged 15 to 24.
Crane rips roof off truck transporting migrant workers in Bangkok, injuring 9
9 migrant workers have been injured after a passing crane tore the roof off their truck on Bangkok’s Wireless Road. The incident occurred near the Japanese Embassy at around 9.30pm last night. Police and rescue workers who arrived at the scene found a 6-wheeler truck with its roof completely ripped off by a crane.
Dive team searches for couple’s bodies in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river
A dive team was sent to Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river early this morning to search for the bodies of 2 people who are believed to have been swept away by the river’s current. The current was so strong, divers had to stop their search until the water was more calm.
The couple was seen walking to a pier by the Rama VIII Bridge when they appear to have fallen in. The search continues.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
A 52 year old former Muay Thai champion died yesterday from a blood infection after he was bit by a giant poisonous centipede, or takhap in Thai. Dokmaipa Por Pongsawang was bit a few days ago, but didn’t seek medical treatment until he was seriously ill, experiencing chills and dizziness.
The Kalasin Hospital director says the former fighter died from a severe blood infection, adding that Dokmaipa also had diabetes which caused complications and contributed to his death.
Dokmaipa, who was born in the Roi Et province, became a Muay Thai fighter when he was 9 years old. Dokmaipa was a left-sided fighter and earned the nickname “Powerful Southpaw” after he won 6 matches at Lumpini and Ratchadamnoen boxing stadiums. He retired from fighting in 1996. He then worked as a coach and bodyguard in Macau before moving back to Thailand to work as a municipal employee in Kalasin.
Anti-corruption commission to re-investigate handling of “Boss” hit-and-run case
The “Boss” hit-and-run saga drags on, with the National Anti-Corruption Commission saying it’s received a copy of an independent report on the handling of the case and plans to compare it with its own findings. The Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission has submitted its report to the NACC, with Niwatchai Kasemmongkol from the NACC saying it will be compared to the NACC’s own findings, in addition to the testimony of several police officers who worked on the case.
Meanwhile, as investigation follows investigation, the whereabouts of the Red Bull heir, Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, remain unknown. Assistant national police chief, Charuwat Waisaya, says officers are concerned about the chances of finding and returning him to Thailand to face the charges against him. So far, 7 police officers have been implicated in the anti-corruption commission’s report, accused of mismanaging the case against Boss and colluding to get him off. The report claims their deliberate failure to procure an arrest warrant is what enabled the accused to flee the country.
Although Interpol has issued a red notice for Boss, Charuwat says this is not actually an arrest warrant. He says all the red notice does is allow Thai police to work with their foreign counterparts, alongside the Foreign Ministry, in attempting to find out where Boss currently is. Once his location is established, the move to extradite him can begin.
An independent inquiry into the original handling of the case laid the blame squarely with police and prosecutors. The inquiry was ordered by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and led by former NACC commissioner, Vicha Mahakun. After taking delivery of the report, the PM submitted it to the PACC to investigate those accused of mis-managing the case. With the PACC having returned their findings to the NACC, the NACC now plans to re-examine every occurrence in the ongoing saga, from the original investigation right up to the decision in July to drop all charges.
