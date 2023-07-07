Marketing 6.0: MAT reveals trends shaping customer behaviour and tech influence

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Changes in customer expectations prompted by digital disruption and evolving consumer behaviour indicate that we are entering a new marketing era. Postmodern methodologies such as multiverse marketing – which fuses the physical and digital realms into a seamless buying experience – are at the forefront of Marketing 6.0, declared the Marketing Association of Thailand (MAT).

According to the association’s President, Buranin Rattanasombat, the combined effect of digital disruption, new-generation perspectives and a volatile economy is leading to a drastic shift in consumer behaviour. Traditional marketing strategies are increasingly proving insufficient in overcoming these challenges and addressing consumer needs.

In response to these changing times, Buranin revealed four prominent trends shaping the landscape of marketing: “personalised marketing”, “multiverse marketing”, “real marketing” and the “dynamic brand”, a concept revolving around collaboration between old and young brands.

MAT urges marketers to prioritise their customers, believing that delivering meaningful experiences aligned with their dynamic needs should be the central focus. The association also advocates for the use of machine learning and data analytics to conduct consumer research and devise personalized marketing strategies.

Ake Pattaratanakun, MAT’s vice-president of sustainable communication and marketing activities, pinpointed the shift from marketing 5.0 technology to marketing 6.0 as a herald of “marketing in the metaverse”. This update is characterised by the integration of AI, augmented and virtual reality, 3D assets, blockchain, and the Internet of Things, reported Bangkok Post.

Ake emphasised the role of technology in enhancing the customer journey, stating it allows data to be collected before the discovery of products and after purchase. Thus, creating an interconnected multiverse experience for the customer.

Addressing the World Marketing Forum in Thailand, marketing expert Philip Kotler provided insights on Marketing 6.0 and the expectations for future trends in the industry.

As much as AI and marketing technology are paving the way for intelligent design and production at lower costs, SilverActif Co’s CEO, Wanna Swuddigul, insisted AI would not supersede the role of humans.

Ake further introduced a concept termed PILOT – Pioneering, Insights, Long-term, Openness, Timeliness – as the vital metrics for the new age marketers. In order to successfully navigate the business in the digital age, Ake emphasised the need for marketers to reform and reframe their strategies.

Reform involves embracing new perspectives to accommodate younger generations while reframing concerns the adaptation of traditional strategies to the modern environment. He stressed the importance of leadership and Marketing 6.0 in embracing change to empower businesses to continue and grow through the digital era.