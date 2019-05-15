Export growth expected to be the lowest in four years | The Thaiger

Business
Export growth expected to be the lowest in four years
Export growth for Thailand this year is is now being pegged at less that 1%, the lowest growth in four years.
Mr. Ath Pisarnwanich, director of the International Trade Study Centre at the University of Thai Chambers of Commerce is saying the low growth is a result of both the escalating US-China trade war and the Vietnam-EU free trade agreement. The new arrangement between Vietnam and the EU is due to take effect in Q3 this year.
But he says the ongoing trade spat between the US and China could have both positive and negative impacts on local exports.
Thai PBS reports that, for the Chinese market, he believes that Thai exports, such as rubber and rubber products, plastic pellets and chemicals, are likely to contract, but exports of fresh and processed fruits, drinks, animal feed and cleansing products are likely to expand.
With US and Thai trade, exports of computer and accessories, clothing and machinery from Thailand are expected to shrink while fresh and processed fruits, car parts, rubber and rubber products could grow, he said.
He said that the new FTA between Vietnam and the EU could have an impact up to 1%.
“Hardest hit will be exports of garments, machinery and accessories and electrical appliances.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Business
Thailand cuts rubber exports in a four month moratorium
Thailand is cutting rubber exports by 126,000 tonnes next week for a four month moratorium. This is a delay in implementing the supply cut agreement with two other regional producers, according to the Rubber Authority of Thailand.
Originally it was agreed that Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia would cut exports back on April 1, a date agreed by the International Tripartite Rubber Council. Those three countries account for about 70% of the globe’s natural rubber production and made the decision to cutback exports by a total of 240,000 metric tonnes to prop-off the dwindling prices.
Reuters reports that the world’s biggest rubber exporter, Thailand, delayed the measure because of the March 24 election, and will now cut exports between May 20 and Sept 19.
“Thailand will proceed as agreed by the three countries, and will assess results every month,” according to the acting governor of the authority, Yium Tavarolit.
“If prices don’t move, then we have to review the measure.” he told Reuters.
Besides curbing exports, the ITRC is aiming to significantly increase domestic demand and use of rubber in the three countries through developments like rubberised roads.
Rubberised asphalt concrete (RAC), also known as asphalt rubber or just rubberised asphalt, is noise reducing pavement material that consists of regular asphalt concrete mixed with crumb rubber made from recycled tires. … Since then it has garnered interest for its ability to reduce road noise – Wikipedia
Business
BioThai Foundation says companies growing hemp commercially will create monopoly:
“…as of now, only official agencies are allowed to grow hemp in the tribe-development zones in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nan, Tak, Mae Hong Son and Phetchabun provinces.”
The Thai government’s plan to let privately-owned companies grow hemp commercially is progressing as part of a three year trial. But, BioThai Foundation says that giving specific companies the right to plant hemp was unfair, adding that farmers should be allowed to grow this cash crop as well.
Secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, Niyom Termsrisuk, says that the progress of the hemp-plantation initiative in six northern provinces had shown no problems, so far.
He added that hemp is good for producing omega-acid rich oil, while hemp fibre can be used for making textiles.
“Since hemp is still part of the Category 5 narcotics list, because it contains a high volume of cannabidiol [CBD], we cannot let farmers grow hemp as yet. However, once the three year trial is completed by the end of next year, we will reconsider allowing private firms to grow hemp as a cash crop,” Niyom said.
He sys that as of now, only official agencies are allowed to grow hemp in the tribe-development zones in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nan, Tak, Mae Hong Son and Phetchabun provinces.
However, the plan to allow only private firms to grow hemp was opposed by Biothai Foundation director Witoon Lianchamroon, who points out that this selective legalisation could open the way for unjust monopoly.
“Though I’m happy that the government is finally allowing the commercial farming of hemp, only allowing private firms to benefit from this legalisation is unacceptable. Ordinary farmers should also be allowed to grow hemp as a cash crop,” Witoon said.
In a related development, Dr Surachoke Tangwiwat, deputy secretary-general of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said his agency has approved 175 medical staff to be added to the list of doctors and pharmacists who have been given the right to prescribe marijuana-based medicines.
Surachoke added that 172 traditional Thai medicine practitioners have also successfully registered as persons who can prescribe cannabinoid medication and that these names will be published on FDA’s website by next Tuesday.
GPO specialists inspect a cannabis plant in its closed-system farm.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Air Asia resumes flights from Phuket to Jakarta
AirAsia Indonesia says they will resume direct flights between Phuket and Jakarta on the second of July this year. Flights will be available three times a week.
For AirAsia, the move marks a return of the route which had been flown for a number of years in the past.
“Currently the traveling trend continues to increase especially in the youth market, hence demand to open unique routes is increasing as well,” said AirAsia Indonesia president director Dendy Kurniawan.
“Phuket is Thailand’s biggest island on the western side of the Malay Peninsula and boasts various destinations, such as Phi Phi Island, Patong, the Big Buddha statue in Chalong and Phuket Old Town.”
The carrier is currently offering promotional fares from 583,000 Rupiah (1,275 baht) one way that can be booked until May 26 for a travel period between July 2 and Oct. 25 this year.
Other direct flights served by AirAsia from Thailand to Indonesia are Jakarta-Bangkok, Medan-Bangkok and Denpasar-Bangkok.
Sadly, the once popular AirAsia Phuket to Bali fights remain shelved.
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Infamous ‘large’ passenger dies in Koh Samui
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
British backpacker returns home for Easter after being jailed in Thailand
A new Queen for Thailand
Mother says customer paying for sex with 5 year old daughter was girl’s father
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested
Thailand is ‘least miserable’ country in the world again
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
Thai baht lowest since January
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
Thailand cuts rubber exports in a four month moratorium
BioThai Foundation says companies growing hemp commercially will create monopoly:
Twitter and Facebook work to block anti-vax misinformation
Rubbish on Chon Buri beaches cleared after social media complaints
Bangkok’s Klong Lord gets a make over
OPINION: A sad, but inevitable, farewell to The Nation daily
Navy officer and two others killed in Chon Buri road smash
Thai Airways’ profits dive 83% year-on-year
Three dead, two injured as truck collides with motorbike in Krabi
Nationwide police crackdown on student gang violence
The Nation goes online-only from July 1
Chiang Mai songthaews and tuk-tuk drivers complain about Grab
Black water flows into the sea at Koh Phi Phi
As readers abandon print, The Nation announces closure of daily printed paper
15 year old girl arrested for trying to bury her baby alive
คนเมกัน 10.7 ล้านคนเตรียมหยุดงาน ดูสด Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนสุดท้าย
ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล ตรวจหวย เลขท้าย 2 ตัว งวดวันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
“มงคลกิตติ์” โอ่วีรกรรมสมัยเรียน คุมพระจอม-ท้าต่อยตี
เชียร์สด 14 พ.ค. ไทยพบสวิตเซอร์แลนด์ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019” – ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลัง วอลเลย์บอลไทยพบอิตาลี่ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019”
ตามล่า 2 โจ๋โชว์ยกล้อ พลาดล้ม ชนแล้วหนี [คลิป]
“บิ๊กตู่” ปล่อยซิงเกิ้ลที่ 10 “มาร์ชไทยคือไทย”
เปิดวงจรปิดวินาทีรถเด็กหัดเดินไหลตัดหน้ารถบรรทุก 10 ล้อ เด็ก 8 เดือนถูกทับดับ
พิธีกรเยอรมันยกมือไหว้ขอโทษ เหตุล้อเลียนหมอบกราบงานพระราชพิธี [คลิป]
ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร
ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4
Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์]
ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่
Trending
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Hot News1 day ago
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
-
Thai Life1 day ago
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
-
Phuket3 days ago
Suspect charged with murder after stabbing in Patong restaurant
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Now you can ‘Grab’ a hotel as well
-
South4 days ago
Nakhon Si Thammarat Police chief orders “shoot to kill” if necessary
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Three die after car bursts into flames in Bangkok