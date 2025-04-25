DSI uncovers illegal pork import scheme with Thai, Chinese links

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) announced the discovery of illegal pork imports involving Thai and Chinese investors, along with government officials.

A total of 161 containers of frozen pork were found. This announcement took place yesterday, April 24, at the DSI office in Chaeng Watthana Government Complex.

Present were Somboon Muangklam, advisor to the justice minister, and several DSI officials, including Police Lieutenant Colonel Yutthana Praedam and Pol. Lt. Col. Anurak Rojanarinankit. The case concerns the illegal import of animal carcasses, specifically pork, into the country between 2020 and 2022.

Somboon highlighted that the National Association of Swine Farmers had filed a complaint with Laem Chabang Police Station, which led to a DSI investigation into state officials and a shipping company suspected of smuggling goods into the country.

Evidence collection resulted in charges against the offenders, revealing 161 containers of frozen pork with taxes valued at approximately 460 million baht. This violates the Animal Epidemics Act and the Customs Act.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Nathapol stated that the DSI is investigating three groups involved in this case.

The first group, with goods still at Laem Chabang customs in 161 containers, involves 10 private companies.

The second group has already distributed goods into the market. Investigation into customs records from January 1, 2021, to July 31, 2023, revealed 2,385 import declarations, valuing imports at 1.57 billion baht.

The case is designated as special case 126/2023, involving international cooperation with seven countries, including Italy, Germany, and Brazil.

The DSI requires ongoing collaboration to trace the origin of goods declared as salmon imports from Italy and Brazil, where local officials confirmed no salmon exports to Thailand.

The third group involves document forgery and origin fraud, implicating state officials in exporting animal carcasses under false pretences. This case is completed as special case 127/2023, involving 14 suspects, including both Thai and foreign investors and government officials.

Following these investigations, 12 special cases were accepted, with 11 completed and submitted to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on September 9. Approximately 30 suspects, including Thai, Chinese investors, and civil servants, are involved, with clear details on their actions, reported KhaoSod.

However, the identities of high-level and political officials remain confidential pending further investigation by the NACC. One case, special case 126/2024, involves ongoing international collaboration to prosecute those involved.