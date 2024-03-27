BAAC to back 50,000 tech-savvy farmers with 55 billion baht

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 13:17, 27 March 2024| Updated: 13:17, 27 March 2024
54 2 minutes read
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC), a state-owned entity, outlined an ambitious plan to foster a new breed of technologically adept farmers. The bank intends to support 50,000 young, smart farmers over the next five years, offering low-interest loans that total 55 billion baht (US$1.5 billion).

BAAC president, Chatchai Sirilai, announced the project’s key objective following a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony with the Agricultural Extension Department yesterday. The initiative aims to cultivate a modern generation of farmers, adept in harnessing agricultural know-how and technology. This expertise is expected to enhance crop value and reduce production costs.

The project is designed to enable young farmers to assume leadership in Thailand’s agricultural sector, thereby improving their income level. The BAAC is backing this with low-interest loans under the bio-, circular and green model, setting a minimum retail rate (MRR) of -1 for farmers and an MRR of -0.5 for agricultural institutions. A total of 35 billion baht (US$ 1 billion) is earmarked to back young smart farmers.

The loans are categorised into three groups: bio-economy credit, circular economy credit, and green credit. Additionally, the bank is extending a helping hand to retired farmers with outstanding BAAC debts. The bank will grant refinancing options to their successors who wish to continue the farming legacy.

Related news

This move is aimed at building a new generation of farmers to take over from the older generation. The scheme has a credit limit of 20 billion baht (US$550 million) and a maximum loan term of 15 years. The interest rates are set at the MRR for the first five years, followed by MRR-1 for the subsequent five years, and MRR-2 for the 11th to 15th years.

Chatchai Sirilai emphasised that the development of the new-generation farmers will fortify Thailand’s agricultural sector, boosting its competitiveness on the global stage. BAAC has ultimately set its sights on elevating the income of the agricultural sector in four dimensions: access to financial capital, technology adoption, adding value to agricultural products, and knowledge and skill development in marketing.

Agricultural sector

A recent study by the Kasikorn Research Centre revealed that the agricultural sector’s problems stem from the economic structure, as the sector involves a significant proportion of the population. According to a 2023 survey, the average per-person income in the farming sector is lower than in other sectors, reported Bangkok Post.

The farming sector’s income is five times less than the service sector’s and eight times less than the industrial sector. Furthermore, the productivity of the Thai agricultural sector lags behind regional peers such as Vietnam and India, as well as the global average.

Business NewsThailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.

Related Articles

Thai police uncover British man’s decomposing body in Pattaya

Published: 11:54, 27 March 2024

Thai government splurges 2.95 billion on free school lunches

Published: 11:31, 27 March 2024

Price surge in off-season rice boosts Thai farming

Published: 11:26, 27 March 2024

Thailand Video News | Bill for same-sex marriage heads to parliament, Blackpink’s Lisa supports both S. Korea and Thailand at world cup qualifier

Published: 11:22, 27 March 2024